The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
From 300,000 rabbits to none: a Southern Ocean island is reborn
On a world map, Macquarie Island is a speck in the Southern Ocean, but for ecologists it is a beacon, illuminating a future for grand-scale environmental recovery projects. Melissa Houghton first set foot on the 34km-long green streak as a dog handler in late 2011. Rabbits, cats, rats and mice had been introduced by sealers in the 1800s and were wreaking havoc on the world heritage site. At their peak, there were approximately 300,000 European rabbits and an untold number of black rats and house mice.
Rare hummingbird last seen in 2010 rediscovered in Colombia
A rare hummingbird has been rediscovered by a birdwatcher in Colombia after going missing for more than a decade. The Santa Marta sabrewing, a large hummingbird only found in Colombia’s Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains, was last seen in 2010 and scientists feared the species might be extinct as the tropical forests it inhabited have largely been cleared for agriculture.
Tiny turtle in Australia pooped plastic for 6 days after zoo rescue
"No feces came out, just pure plastic," said a veterinary nurse at Taronga Zoo, Sydney. The WWF says that half of all marine turtles have eaten plastic.
Rare Photos Show White Calf of Critically Endangered Southern Right Whale
The calf in the photographs is known as a "brindle" and only four percent of whales are born this way.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video
Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
France whale: Beluga put down during dramatic rescue mission
A beluga whale that became stranded in France's Seine river had to be put down, ending a dramatic rescue mission that captivated world audiences. Officials say vets took the decision as the four-metre (13ft) mammal was being moved in a refrigerated truck. Overnight, rescuers spent nearly six hours lifting the...
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Rare sighting of deep-sea squid carrying hundreds of eggs captured off California coast
This is only the second sighting of this squid species carrying hundreds of its eggs.
This giant isopod lives in the crater of a dinosaur-killing asteroid
Compared to most isopods, the Bathynomus yucatanensis is huge. Ming-Chih Huang, Journal of Natural HistoryMeet the newest relative of the roly-poly.
Cheddar, meet Biscuit. Rescue of second 1-in-30-million rare lobster from Red Lobster is raising questions about species 'abnormality.'
Thanks to the viral story of Cheddar, a rare lobster rescued from a Red Lobster shipment last month, the world is well-aware that orange lobsters exist in the wild. The bright orange crustaceans are said to be one-in-thirty-million, yet in the span of just a few weeks, two of these vibrant sea-dwellers have been discovered by Red Lobster restaurants alone.
Scientists discover first-of-its-kind small armoured dinosaur the size of a pet cat
Paleontologists have unearthed a first-of-its kind small armoured dinosaur in southern Argentina that likely weighed as much as a pet cat and walked upright on its back legs. The dinosaur, named Jakapil kaniukura, lived about 100 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period and had rows of disk-shaped bony armor along its neck and back down to its tail, researchers said.The unearthed “subadult” dinosaur was estimated to have been “less than 1.5m in body length and to have weighed 4.5–7 kg”, said scientists, including those from Universidad Maimónides in Argentina, in a study published in Scientific Reports on Thursday.J...
Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said a young brown bear was rescued after being found disoriented and intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey. The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said the bear was found disoriented in Duzce Province on Thursday and was captured by wildlife officials.
Hear it for yourself: Zoo gorillas invent new call to communicate with human handlers
A trio of researchers, two with the University of Georgia, the third with Zoo Atlanta, has found that gorillas at the zoo have created a new call for use in communicating with humans—usually those holding food. Roberta SalmiI, Monica Szczupider and Jodi Carrigan have written a paper describing their findings and published it on the open access site PLOS ONE.
Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
The Next Generation of a Rare Frog Captured in a Poetic Portrait
Deep in northern Ecuador’s dense, humid cloud forests, at the very tip of a single frond of a single fern, the population of one of the world’s rarest frogs was poised to increase—hopefully. Photographer and biologist Jaime Culebras captured this backlit image of Wiley’s glass frog (Nymphargus...
Chester Zoo: Hope for rare giraffe species as calf born in captivity
A rare baby giraffe species has been born at Chester Zoo in a boost to a special global breeding programme. The Rothschild's giraffe, named Stanley, fell on to a bed of straw at the weekend after mother Orla endured a three-hour labour. The sub-species of giraffe is one of Africa's...
