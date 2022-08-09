Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Free Opera of the week – Rossini’s bel canto bombshell
Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision brings a live stream of Il viaggio a Reims. This was Rossini’s last Italian opera and the first he wrote in France for its Paris premiere in 1825 as part of the festivities for the coronation of Charles X. Conceived for the greatest voices of the time, the opera requires an exceptional cast: three prima donna sopranos, an alto, two tenors, and four baritones and basses have leading roles. For Rossini Opera Festival’s Accademia in Pesaro, Il viaggio a Reims has become an annual summer showcase for the next generation of bel canto singers. Founded by the conductor Alberto Zedda, the Accademia Rossiniana has an international reputation for training young Rossini voices. One former student, Juan Diego Flórez, is not only one of the world’s leading tenors but the new artistic director of the Rossini Opera Festival itself. Emilio Sagi’s production provides a beautiful platform on which young artists can shine. The opera is conducted by Daniel Carter. Performers include Mariia Smirnova as Crinna, Paola Leguizamón as Marchesa Melibea, Aitana Sanz as Contessa di Folleville and Maria Kokareva as Madama Cortese.
classicfm.com
Chopin’s ‘Funeral March’ played backwards sounds bizarrely psychedelic
An alternative version of Chopin’s famously morose piano work, but less solemn and more… trippy. The famous third movement of Chopin’s Piano Sonata No.2 actually began life as a ‘Funeral March’, or ‘Marche Funèbre’. It was composed at least two years before the rest of the work, and remains one of his best known as a standalone piano piece to this day.
Slipped Disc
Gewinnerinnen at the German music competition
The winners of this year’s German Music Competition (DMW) are violinist Anne Luisa Kramb (Berlin), organist Aurel Dawidiuk (Hanover) and clarinettist Lyuta Kobayashi from Stuttgart. The event has been an annual fixture since 1975.
Slipped Disc
The Passenger, no more
Zofia Posmysz, librettist of Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s powerful opera The Passenger, died this week in a hospice in the town of Oswiecym, formerly known as Auschwitz. She was 98. Zofia was seized by the Germans as a resistant and spent year in two concentration camps. She wrote a radio play...
Johannes Brahms: Complete Symphonies review – constantly fascinating performances
Though these days we generally hear the Brahms symphonies performed by a full-sized symphony orchestra of 70 or 80 players, the composer himself is said to have preferred smaller forces. The orchestra in Karlsruhe, which introduced his First Symphony, had 49 players, the Meiningen Court Orchestra, responsible for the premiere of the Fourth, numbered 48. Thomas Dausgaard recorded the four symphonies with a band of that size for BIS, and now Adam Fischer has followed his example; the exact number of players he uses isn’t given in the sleeve notes, but a photograph of the Danish Chamber Orchestra suggests there are fewer than 50 of them, and certainly these constantly fascinating performances demonstrate that, even in Brahms, less can mean a lot more.
This Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait was accidentally discovered on the back of his painting
The painting of the famous artist was discovered on the back of his 1885 piece, "Head of a Peasant Woman."
This NYC theater was just ranked one of the most beautiful in the world
We didn’t need a new study to confirm this but, Radio City Music Hall is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Well, duh!. A new survey by money.co.uk analyzed site data to figure out which cultural destinations folks find to be most beautiful around across the globe and, perhaps surprisingly, only two United States-based locations made the top 20 ranking: Radio City Music Hall in New York and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
Getty Museum to Return Illegally Excavated Orpheus Sculptures to Italy
The Getty Museum in Los Angeles will return a group of Orpheus sculptures to Italy after investigators said that the artifacts were illegally excavated and exported. In September, they will be sent to Rome. According to the museum, the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had first raised concerns about the terracotta sculptures, which are more than 2,000 years old. Timothy Potts, director of the Getty, said in the release that the museum “determined that these objects should be returned” by working with officials from that unit. The Sculptural Group of a Seated Poet and Sirens, known as Orpheus and the...
London museum to return trove of stolen artefacts pilfered from colonised country
London's Horniman Museum has finally agreed to return dozens of artefacts that were swiped from the once-mighty kingdom of Benin by British soldiers. The Benin Bronzes are a collection of several thousand brass and bronze plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace in Benin, which is now situated in Edo State, Nigeria.
classicfm.com
The 110-year-old Titanic violin that miraculously survived the sinking ship
This violin holds a lifetime of stories in the grain of its wood... Of all the instruments in the world, violins and other string instruments are often renowned for their longevity, with the centuries-old creations of Italian luthiers, Amati and Stradivari, holding hundreds of years’ worth of stories, and selling for millions of pounds today.
V&A's Frankenstein at centre of monstrous row: Californian museum insists seven-foot Boris Karloff dummy was sold 'without their consent' and should be returned to their collection
A dummy of Frankenstein's monster being held at the V&A has sparked a trans-Atlantic ownership row after a US museum called for it to be repatriated. The wooden mannequin, which stands at seven ft, is based on actor Boris Karloff, who played the creature in films created in the 1930s and 1940s.
operawire.com
Composer Profile: Giovanni Legrenzi, A Major Venetian Composer of the Late-Barque Era
On August 12th, 1626, the 17th century Venetian composer Giovanni Legrenzi (1626-1690) was born. Regarded as one of the most important Venetian composers of the late-Baroque era and widely acclaimed for his operas and instrumental works, especially his sonatas and sacred music, Legrenzi has become one of the many unsung heroes of music history, and his music was even used by the likes of Händel and Bach, the latter using his bass harmonies as exercises for his students. Inspired by the style of Monteverdi and an inspiration to contemporaries like Scarlatti and Vivaldi, the legacy of Legrenzi on the annals of music history and opera, although quiet, can be felt even now in early music ensembles and companies across the world. Let’s take a closer look into who this figure was, his contributions to music, and his legacy.
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann has new Irish partner
There’s a last-minute new Leonore in the performances of Beethoven’s Fidelio at the Gstaad and Grafenegg festivals. Her name is Sinead Campbell Wallace and she’s fairly new to the full dramatic repertoire. All of a sudden, she’s sharing a stage with the hottest tenor. Toi-toi, as...
Slipped Disc
Football special: Vienna Phil crush Barenboim’s Divan
It‘s becoming classic of the summer tours: the match between musicians of the Divan Orchestra and the Vienna Philharmonic in Salzburg. This is the fourth time we play together… and the fourth time the Viennese win.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Trouble in Mind – National Theatre at Home
Here is a new addition to the National Theatre’s invaluable online platform. This new production of Trouble in Mind, a play that disappeared after its premiere in November 1955, has received a very positive reception both as a long-lost but worthy addition to the repertoire, and for its central performance from Tanya Moodie as Wiletta.
Slipped Disc
String quartet: How Issey Miyake dressed us
Abolishing the differences of sizes and shapes, liberating women and men from the fashion and society standards. He simply celebrated beauty and life. He was working with local artisans and using very old traditions of sewing, mixing them up with his creation to give them a new life, very much like what we do as a Quartet, to trigger old pieces and bring the new in them the best way we can.
Slipped Disc
Edinburgh is stunned as Philadelphia scraps Beethoven 9th
The festival has been horrified by the loss of one of its highlights. Here is what patrons are being told in the most diplomatic terms:. I am emailing to inform you that unfortunately, as The Philadelphia Orchestra’s COVID-19 protocols differ from current UK guidance, it has become necessary to change the programme for the Thursday 25 August concert to accommodate the orchestra’s preferences.
Slipped Disc
Cleveland Orchestra tries out $10 tickets
We hear that the Cleveland Orchestra is trying out cut-price ticketing. The TCO Members Club is a subscription program that charges $35 per month and offers $10 tickets to almost all concerts. Some restrictions apply: you are limited to seats in the orchestra and balcony and they assign the seat.
The Faust Tapes: just as disorientating now as it ever was
A 2022 reissue for the cut-price 1973 classic from Hamburg renegades Faust. Pop it certainly ain’t
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… One Hundred Masterpieces – Rijksmuseum
I became mesmerised by these 1-minute videos about Rembrandt’s paintings in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. At the end of each you can just click to see the next so you can watch as many or as few as you have time for. The voice of the curator is so...
