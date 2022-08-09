Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision brings a live stream of Il viaggio a Reims. This was Rossini’s last Italian opera and the first he wrote in France for its Paris premiere in 1825 as part of the festivities for the coronation of Charles X. Conceived for the greatest voices of the time, the opera requires an exceptional cast: three prima donna sopranos, an alto, two tenors, and four baritones and basses have leading roles. For Rossini Opera Festival’s Accademia in Pesaro, Il viaggio a Reims has become an annual summer showcase for the next generation of bel canto singers. Founded by the conductor Alberto Zedda, the Accademia Rossiniana has an international reputation for training young Rossini voices. One former student, Juan Diego Flórez, is not only one of the world’s leading tenors but the new artistic director of the Rossini Opera Festival itself. Emilio Sagi’s production provides a beautiful platform on which young artists can shine. The opera is conducted by Daniel Carter. Performers include Mariia Smirnova as Crinna, Paola Leguizamón as Marchesa Melibea, Aitana Sanz as Contessa di Folleville and Maria Kokareva as Madama Cortese.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 17 HOURS AGO