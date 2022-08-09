Read full article on original website
Fox 59
IMPD boosts recruitment effort with higher salaries and bonuses
INDIANAPOLIS — 30 new recruits and six veteran lateral transfer officers will graduate the IMPD Training Academy August 19 and hit the streets in the following days in an attempt to alleviate the chronic shortage of patrol officers that’s plagued the city’s police department for several years.
Fox 59
Indianapolis International Airport update and more IBJ Media and Inside Indiana Business
INDIANAPOLIS — The evolution of electric vehicles…rolling full speed in the world of shipping, logistics and trucking. And an update on a big project at the Indianapolis International Airport. Inside INdiana Business television host Gerry Dick has more from the IBJ Media studios on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Fresh foods offered by farmers with over 40 years of local experience
ARCADIA, Ind. — Whether you have a sweet tooth or are on a health kick, a local farm market in Arcadia, Indiana has something for you. The Wilson Farm Market was established north of Indianapolis over 40 years ago and has been featured at both the Binford Market and Indiana State Fair since. Offering both a fresh bakery as well as a vast array of produce, owners Amanda and Scott Wilson said all ages can enjoy one of their foods.
Fox 59
Ciroc the Summer party in Broad Ripple Aug. 13
The next Ciroc the Summer party takes place Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Red Room in Broad Ripple. For tickets go to cirocredroom.com.
Fox 59
Marsha’s Specialty Desserts can be found at the fair
INDIANAPOLIS – They are a family-owned business in Hendricks Co that specializes in a variety of sweet and savory items, with a focus on providing quality, fresh products that will customize the special occasions of your life. Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering in Avon will be at the Indiana State Fair this year!
Fox 59
Creative and healthy school lunch ideas
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s back-to-schooltime and that means teachers are prepping classrooms and parents are busy buying new school supplies. It also means school chefs and dietitians are preparing creative, fun, and healthy new meals for students. So, what’s on the menu this year? You might be surprised! Chef Brandon McCarthy, a Regional Executive Chef at Chartwells K12, works with nearly 40 school districts in Indiana to ensure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in has some healthy ideas for this school year.
Fox 59
GreekFest Returns to Indianapolis
It’s one of Central Indiana’s largest and oldest festivals known for authentic Greek cuisine, wines and pastries. Of course, we’re talking about the 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival, better known as “GreekFest.”. One of the organizers for the festival, Lenie Tsakonas, shares more details about the...
Fox 59
Free gas thanks to Verizon!
INDIANAPOLIS — What a surprise for Indy residents. Customers at the GetGo station on Crawfordsville Road got the gift of a tank full of gas, thanks to Verizon’s “Fuel the Love” initiative. According to Verizon: Fuel The Love aligns with the #ACallForKindness campaign, for which Verizon has teamed up with dozens of other corporate partners to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time.
Fox 59
Be Our Guest at New York Gourmet Deli
A local deli is bringing New York flavor to Indianapolis, and we want you to try it out for half off!. Check out New York Gourmet Deli on Be Our Guest at New York Gourmet Deli, where you can get a $50 gift card for only $25. Click the link...
Fox 59
Breweries talk Hops and Coaster Drops 2022 event at Indiana Beach
INDIANAPOLIS- if you love roller coasters, wine and craft beer, Indiana Beach is the place to be on saturday, September 10th. That’s when the amusement park will host the second annual “Hops and Coaster Drops” Festival. More than 100 breweries, wineries and distilleries are expected to take...
Fox 59
Locally & women owned cocktail business
INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
Fox 59
Travel thru the treetops with Go Ape!
INDIANAPOLIS — Site Manager at Go Ape, William Link stopped by the studio along with Eagle Creek Park Manager, Charlie Elliott to share the exciting treetop activities available at Eagle Creek Park’s Go Ape facility. To learn more about Eagle Creek Park visit parks.indy.gov. To learn more about...
Fox 59
Westfield Fire Department experiencing rising calls as area keeps growing
As the City of Westfield grows, so does the amount of risk and need for emergency service. Westfield Fire Department experiencing rising calls …. Richmond police officer ‘fighting for her life’ after …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 10, 2022. Community remembers funeral director robbed and...
Fox 59
Westminster Village North talks about when loved one needs assisted living
INDIANAPOLIS – Westminster Village North has some tips for when it’s time for a loved one needs assisted living. Many people don’t want to leave their homes – but it is not safe for them. There are wonderful alternatives in a retirement community. If you notice...
Fox 59
10 people displaced after fire at Meridian South Apartments in Indianapolis
Ten people are without a home tonight after a fire ripped through their apartment building and destroyed 16 units at Meridian South Apartments in Indianapolis. Video provided by Indianapolis Fire Department.
Fox 59
Add flair to your celebration with a garland from The Balloon Bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing says celebration like balloons, and The Balloon Bar offers specialty designed balloon pieces for your next big event. Owner and designer Chloe Scott stopped by Indy Now with one of her recent balloon garland creations. Scott said she likes to add a bit extra to each...
Fox 59
Lyrical Lightning with Westminster Village North!
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian is joined by Laura Roman the Director of Marketing at Westminster Village North for today’s edition of Lyrical Lightning!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s...
Fox 59
Children’s Museum Giveaway
1. Sponsors. This Children’s Museum sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Children’s Museum, 3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Fox 59
Refreshing gin cocktails with Chris Webb
INDIANAPOLIS — Sales Director of Glendalough Distillery, Chris Webb joined Jillian in the studio today to make the birthday boy, Ryan, some refreshing cocktails. To learn more about Glendalough Distillery visit us.glendaloughdistillery.com.
Fox 59
Fishers Fire Department removes ‘Wally the Weasel’ from ‘peeping into residence’
FISHERS — On August 7, the Fishers Police Department responded to a call at a residence that ended with them removing a weasel from peeping into a residential window. “Firefighters don’t go for that kind of creepiness,” said the fire department’s Facebook post, “so they jumped into action and cornered the #LittleWeasel.”
