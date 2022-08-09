ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger

Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
COLUMBIA, MD
THPD: Woman jamming to music in speeding vehicle crashes into 3 patrol cars during pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after a high speed chase on the city's east side Saturday night. Brandi L. Hacker, 49, faces multiple charges from the pursuit. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail and charged with: reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say

A 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died after getting pulled into a wood chipper while working, according to authorities. Isiah M. Bedocs, of Coplay, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" he suffered Tuesday afternoon when he "was partly pulled into a commercial wood chipper" on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, according to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
COPLAY, PA
Indiana State
Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Cicero
6-year-old boy fatally shoots 5-year-old sister in their Indiana home; parents arrested

A 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing, police said. First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WTTV reported.
MUNCIE, IN
Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash

The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search

Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,
CONIFER, CO
