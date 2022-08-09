Read full article on original website
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger
Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
A medical helicopter in Ohio crashes while responding to a fatal car accident, police say
A medical chopper responding Tuesday to the scene of a fatal car accident in southern Ohio crashed while attempting to land, authorities said.
THPD: Woman jamming to music in speeding vehicle crashes into 3 patrol cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after a high speed chase on the city's east side Saturday night. Brandi L. Hacker, 49, faces multiple charges from the pursuit. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail and charged with: reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say
A 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died after getting pulled into a wood chipper while working, according to authorities. Isiah M. Bedocs, of Coplay, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" he suffered Tuesday afternoon when he "was partly pulled into a commercial wood chipper" on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, according to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
4 more bodies found in Perry County on Sunday. Daughters wait to see if one is their father.
Four additional bodies were found Sunday in Perry County, raising the death toll in the county to seven following last week’s historic floods, Deputy Coroner Ashley Combs said. Among the victims found in Perry County on Sunday, one man has been identified, but Combs did not immediately release his...
6-year-old boy fatally shoots 5-year-old sister in their Indiana home; parents arrested
A 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing, police said. First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WTTV reported.
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
Man charged in slaying of Indiana cop made a song about killing an officer, investigators say
A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes, a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash
The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
Ohio man accused of gunning down 4 allegedly believed his family was 'operated on with mind control'
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A 39-year-old Ohio man was arrested in Kansas after allegedly gunning down several people, including a minor, and posting a social media video about mind control. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stephen Marlow allegedly fatally shot four individuals on Friday, Aug. 5. He...
Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search
Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,
7-year-old girl dies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after tree falls on her tent
A 7-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on her tent while she and her family slept in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to a news release from the National Park Service. Park rangers responded to an emergency in the Elkmont Campground at around 12:30 a.m. on...
3 people died and 39 homes were damaged after house explosion in Indiana
(CNN) — Three people have died and at least 39 homes were damaged after an explosion in Evansville, Indiana, Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said in a news conference on Wednesday. "There could be other victims, we have not completed our search," Connelly said. "The buildings are not yet...
Cause of Indiana house explosion that killed 3 and damaged 39 homes still undetermined, authorities say
The cause of the Evansville, Indiana, house explosion that left three dead and damaged at least 39 homes is still undetermined, Evansville Fire Chief Michael Connelly said Thursday afternoon.
Beech Grove basketball coach suspended, charged with dealing and possession of cocaine
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove High School’s head basketball coach has been suspended following his arrest for dealing and possession of cocaine, just months after winning the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. Mike Renfro, 45, was booked into the Henry County Jail early Monday morning after sheriff’s deputies pulled him over on I-70 […]
