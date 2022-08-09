ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Local government calendar includes Commission meetings in Athens, Winder

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
city hall

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections meets this afternoon, 4:30 at the Elections office on Washington Street: we are today 13 weeks away from the November 8 elections in Athens and around the state.

There is an afternoon work session for Athens-Clarke County Commissioners, underway at 5:30 at City Hall in downtown Athens.

This evening’s meeting of the Barrow County Commission is set for 6 o’clock at the Historic Courthouse in Winder.

Elbert County Commissioners, meeting last night in Elberton, appointed David Hunt to fill the unexpired term of the late Commissioner Horace Harper, who died earlier this year. Hunt will hold the Post 1 seat on the Elbert County Commission through the end of 2024.

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

