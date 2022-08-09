ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Alan Golden
3d ago

how do you end up OWNING an island in the first place, how much land mass have they lost in the last 100 years

Bay Journal

Pequea Creek restoration work moves ahead in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to restore southeastern Pennsylvania’s Pequea Creek watershed. The approval of the restoration plan means $2.2 million secured in 2021 by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Ben Cardin of Maryland can be used to begin the project. Financial aid to develop the plan came from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
Fox Run: Neighborhoods of the Future

Bridging neighborhoods of the past with a nod to neighborhoods of the future, that’s what you will find at Fox Run on the campus of Londonderry Village, a continuing care retirement community. Fox Run is our new pocket neighborhood style independent living expansion that offers a variety of living options surrounded by open green space while being nestled in the farm lands of Lebanon County.
Historic hotel renovation nearly complete in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no going back now! Reservations are now available for one of the Midstate’s longest anticipated new hotels. The newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel has been in the same place it has been in for the last century. Leaders say the hotel, which will be a Hilton, is a great mix of old and the new.
Pennsylvania farmers face inflation woes from drought

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dairy farmers across the commonwealth are dealing with the impacts of inflation. But one part of our area is also dealing with the worst drought they’ve seen in almost a decade. “We haven’t in our area, Mifflinburg area, New Berlin area, we haven’t had rain in a month-and-a-half, 2 […]
Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch

The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000

Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
This York County home has its own ‘beach’

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — “Beachfront” property isn’t really something you’ll find in Central Pennsylvania, but one York County home for sale comes about as close as you can get. This home on Long Level Road in Wrightsville has its own private waterfront with a sandy...
