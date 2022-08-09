Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
wgno.com
A contemporary Cajun restaurant in Mid-City, visit Toups’ Meatery today
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nestled just blocks from the historic New Orleans City Park, Chef Isaac Toups brings something wonderful to the area in the form of Toups’ Meatery. In 2012, the talented Chef and his wife/co-owner Amanda Toups opened Toups’ Meatery in Mid-City New Orleans. The...
NOLA.com
Welty's Deli keeping its giant sandwiches downtown with move to food court
Donald Welty knows a thing or two about running a restaurant in harrowing times. He started Welty’s Deli in downtown New Orleans in the fall of 2005, while much of the city still sat in empty ruins, just months after the Katrina levee failures. “We just got to work,...
NOLA.com
Cafe Degas buys Fair Grinds, plans new French-style deli for Faubourg St. John
For close to 40 years, Cafe Degas has been a mainstay for French cuisine in New Orleans. Soon, the Faubourg St. John restaurant will have a new way to showcase those flavors. Co-owner Jacques Soulas confirmed plans to take over the former home of the Fair Grinds Coffeehouse just across the street, at 3133 Ponce de Leon St.
NOLA.com
A steakhouse beef fest, Adolfo Garcia's street food, more dining events to rev up summer
Deep summertime in New Orleans does bring some seasonal consolations, at least at the restaurant table. Its a time for special dinners, collaborations and other events to spark up the slow-season doldrums, in addition to the ongoing Coolinary dining deals this month. This month sees the return of some annual...
myneworleans.com
Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 12-14
This Saturday, sport a scarlet frock for the Red Dress Run or bring out the linen for Dirty Linen Night. Charity runs, art markets, and dance festivals are on the lineup this weekend in New Orleans. Here's more of what's happening August 12-14. The New Orleans Recreational Development Commission is...
New Orleans teen transforms shoes into his Mona Lisa
A New Orleans teenager is well-educated and well-heeled.
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
NOLA.com
Bites in Brief: Melba's plans Mid-City expansion; changes ahead on Harrison in Lakeview
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
NOLA.com
Cast of 'Five Days at Memorial' Katrina miniseries share their New Orleans experiences
The truth is, most of the Hurricane Katrina miniseries "Five Days at Memorial" wasn’t shot in New Orleans. It was shot in Toronto, where a facsimile of the old Memorial Medical center and its helipad were constructed. But that doesn’t mean the cast, which spent about a month filming...
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for July 26-30, 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 704-710: $100, South Market Properties LLC to 710 Baronne Historic LLC. Canal St. 2826-2828: $910,000, Estate of Dale Edward Triguero to Chickie Wah Wah Property LLC. Palmyra St. 2609: $279,000, Dustin Hughes and Rebecca Rose Kemnitz Hughes to Rasec Vargas. Port of New Orleans 600; Poydras St. 3:...
NOLA.com
An award-winning bonsai grower in Metairie says there's a passion behind all those tiny snips and trims
For bonsai grower Randy Bennett, practice doesn’t make perfect. Practice does, however, keep the miniature trees alive to see another day. Bonsai is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed trees or shrubs in pots for sale. Growers train the trees and guide their shapes by pruning the...
365thingsinhouston.com
Explore the NMFH: Jazz Funerals of New Orleans
Explore the storied, musical traditions of one of New Orleans’ most unique cultural practices at the popular Jazz Funerals of New Orleans Exhibit at the National Museum of Funeral History (NMFH). Debuting at NMFH in fall of 2020, Jazz Funerals of New Orleans traces the historic Crescent City tradition...
NOLA.com
'Frankly my dear,' this St. Charles Avenue film-inspired home offers plush living for $3.9M
You won't see Scarlett O'Hara sitting on the front porch chatting with the Tarleton twins, but the house, at 5705 St. Charles Ave., has the look and feel of Tara from "Gone with the Wind." Indeed, the original owner of the 1941 edifice told the architect and contractor he wanted...
Want Chris Owens’ mink coat, dinner table, Blue Dog painting?
You can live just like Chris Owens.
NOLA.com
Was New Orleans' Buku a victim of the increasingly harsh climate for music festivals?
The Buku Music & Art Project, at least the version we’ve come to know over the past decade, is no more. Last week, producers of the cutting-edge electronic dance music, underground hip-hop and indie rock festival, staged in and adjacent to Mardi Gras World, shocked fans by announcing it would not return in 2023.
1 Woman Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a woman operating a disabled vehicle was [..]
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
