Woman killed after vehicle hits porch of east side home

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed and three juveniles were sent to the hospital in a late night crash on the east side where police say a vehicle hit a porch and nearly went into a house.

According to IMPD, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of E. 21st Street, just south of the trail at the Pogues Run Art and Nature Park.

Police believe a woman in a Chevy Trailblazer was going west on E. 21st when she lost control, hit a curb, and flipped. It struck a car parked in a home’s driveway, went through the yard, and stopped after hitting part of the porch.

“It did take out a support pillar, but everything seems to be structurally sound,” said IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle. Medics declared her deceased at the scene. She has been identified as Joellen Vazquez-Cervantes, 39.

Three children were also in the car. Police say they were all wearing seat belts. They were taken to Riley Hospital to be checked out as a precaution, but police do not believe they were seriously hurt.

Police say if it was not for the elevated porch, the vehicle would likely have entered the house.

