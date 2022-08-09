Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Recount looms after 5-vote margin in Bridgeport House primary
BRIDGEPORT — A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary between City Councilman Marcus Brown and state Rep. Jack Hennessy after unofficial election results showed the two candidates separated by just five votes. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to capture 579 votes while Hennessy, 71, the Park...
Register Citizen
An old-time political tradition in CT returns but Democrats largely skipped this year
BRISTOL — A long-running tradition of setting aside political differences for some comedic relief and a good cause - a dying art in today’s partisan political landscape - returned after a two-year hiatus with some notable guests missing. No Democrat running for statewide office showed up Friday for...
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
Register Citizen
West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program
WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
Register Citizen
Norwalk’s deal with software company in limbo amid contract concerns
NORWALK — A no-bid agreement between the city and a software company was pulled from the Common Council’s meeting agenda this week amid concerns over the terms of the deal, officials said. During the July 14 meeting, the Common Council’s Finance and Claims Committee unanimously approved the $125,000...
Register Citizen
Once told it would cost $15K, Middletown man gets public school documents 394 days after request, panel finds
MIDDLETOWN — The state Freedom of Information Commission recently found in favor of two residents who filed complaints against the Board of Education, including one man who said he was told his request for documents would cost $15,000 to print. Middletown resident David Booth’s complaint, which involved a request...
Register Citizen
Stamford assistant police chief tapped as city’s public safety chief
STAMFORD — A Stamford assistant police chief will succeed former Public Safety Director Ted Jankowski, Mayor Caroline Simmons' office announced Thursday. Simmons chose Louis DeRubeis, a 25-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, to lead the city's public safety operations. "Lou brings 25 years of law enforcement experience, with...
Register Citizen
Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns to Green Saturday for first time since 2019
NEW HAVEN — The colorful flag of Puerto Rico rose above the New Haven Green Thursday — just as Puerto Rico’s colorful culture will spread across it Saturday as the 2022 Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns downtown for the first time since 2019. This year’s...
Register Citizen
Health care company with Norwalk offices announces layoffs
NORWALK — A Dallas-based health care firm this week posted notice of layoffs that will include employees in its Norwalk office. The expected terminations were prompted by Signify Health LLC’s decision to end “Episodes of Care” services, which was driven in turn by changes in federal policy on health care pricing, company officials said. A total of 489 workers are expected to lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor.
Register Citizen
10 years, $43M later, New Britain boasts more livable downtown, neighborhoods
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several of New Britain’s roads are fit for more than just cars thanks to grants and city funding that over the past 10 years has worked to incorporate sidewalks, bike lanes and even trees into what used to be car-centric roadways.
Register Citizen
Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year
STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
Register Citizen
New Fairfield, Sherman Catholic churches merge, sparking ‘new energy’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The merging of New Fairfield’s Saint Edward the Confessor and Sherman’s Holy Trinity into one parish has sparked a sense of excitement among members of the local Catholic community, their pastor says. “There’s a new energy and...
Register Citizen
Angry crowd attends arraignment in Bridgeport double homicide
BRIDGEPORT — More than a dozen city police officers and judicial marshals managed to quell a large, angry crowd Thursday outside the Golden Hill Street courthouse following the arraignment of two men charged in the double fatal shooting outside a city gas station last month. “There’s going to be...
Register Citizen
NY nurses reach tentative agreement with Nuvance after taking contract fight to Danbury
DANBURY — Nuvance Health and nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday night after the nurses brought their demands for better pay to Hat City in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a nondescript white van that circled Danbury Hospital.
Register Citizen
Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
Register Citizen
Norwalk pushes for vaccinations after pandemic decline
NORWALK — Whether it’s an MMR shot or the COVID-19 or the HPV vaccines, the city’s health department wants everyone up to date on all recommended immunizations. Norwalk’s public health officials are promoting the benefits of vaccines as part of National Immunization Awareness Month. The recommendation to vaccinate extends beyond children entering school who are required to immunize against nearly a dozen diseases, but also to pregnant women who can pass on protection to their babies and teenagers “who can ensure a healthy future,” according to the health department.
Register Citizen
‘Long time coming’: Ground broken in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood for 69-unit complex with 55 affordable units
NEW HAVEN — Developers connected to a nearby city church broke ground Tuesday on a project to build 69 units of housing — including 55 affordable units — on the triangular former “Joe Grates” property off Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street in the heart of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Register Citizen
Deer Lake lawsuits dropped; negotiations continue for sale of 255-acre Boy Scout camp
KILLINGWORTH — A lawsuit aiming to protect a bird sanctuary at Deer Lake Scout Reservation, which is for sale, and a countersuit from the Boy Scouts both have been dropped. Robert Brown, spokesman for the Connecticut Yankee Council, confirmed both parties had withdrawn their respective suits. “We did sign...
Register Citizen
‘Pretty exciting’: Portland to use state funding for new park along Connecticut River
PORTLAND — The town was recently awarded a substantial state grant that will allow them to inch closer toward achieving a decades-long goal of providing public access to the Connecticut River. Last week, state officials representing Portland announced that the town will receive $300,000 in grant funding from the...
Register Citizen
Bristol woman to serve one year in prison for buying guns for convicted felons, federal prosecutors say
A Bristol woman will serve a year in prison after she illegally purchased nearly a dozen guns for people who have been convicted of felonies, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven ordered Leah Boucher, 30, of Bristol, to serve three years of supervised release after her time in prison, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Wednesday.
