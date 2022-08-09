ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

Recount looms after 5-vote margin in Bridgeport House primary

BRIDGEPORT — A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary between City Councilman Marcus Brown and state Rep. Jack Hennessy after unofficial election results showed the two candidates separated by just five votes. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to capture 579 votes while Hennessy, 71, the Park...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program

WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk’s deal with software company in limbo amid contract concerns

NORWALK — A no-bid agreement between the city and a software company was pulled from the Common Council’s meeting agenda this week amid concerns over the terms of the deal, officials said. During the July 14 meeting, the Common Council’s Finance and Claims Committee unanimously approved the $125,000...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford assistant police chief tapped as city’s public safety chief

STAMFORD — A Stamford assistant police chief will succeed former Public Safety Director Ted Jankowski, Mayor Caroline Simmons' office announced Thursday. Simmons chose Louis DeRubeis, a 25-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, to lead the city's public safety operations. "Lou brings 25 years of law enforcement experience, with...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Health care company with Norwalk offices announces layoffs

NORWALK — A Dallas-based health care firm this week posted notice of layoffs that will include employees in its Norwalk office. The expected terminations were prompted by Signify Health LLC’s decision to end “Episodes of Care” services, which was driven in turn by changes in federal policy on health care pricing, company officials said. A total of 489 workers are expected to lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year

STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
STAMFORD, CT
#Democrats#Election Local#Democratic Voters#Campaign Finance#State#City Council#Bridgep
Register Citizen

Angry crowd attends arraignment in Bridgeport double homicide

BRIDGEPORT — More than a dozen city police officers and judicial marshals managed to quell a large, angry crowd Thursday outside the Golden Hill Street courthouse following the arraignment of two men charged in the double fatal shooting outside a city gas station last month. “There’s going to be...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows

WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk pushes for vaccinations after pandemic decline

NORWALK — Whether it’s an MMR shot or the COVID-19 or the HPV vaccines, the city’s health department wants everyone up to date on all recommended immunizations. Norwalk’s public health officials are promoting the benefits of vaccines as part of National Immunization Awareness Month. The recommendation to vaccinate extends beyond children entering school who are required to immunize against nearly a dozen diseases, but also to pregnant women who can pass on protection to their babies and teenagers “who can ensure a healthy future,” according to the health department.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol woman to serve one year in prison for buying guns for convicted felons, federal prosecutors say

A Bristol woman will serve a year in prison after she illegally purchased nearly a dozen guns for people who have been convicted of felonies, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven ordered Leah Boucher, 30, of Bristol, to serve three years of supervised release after her time in prison, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Wednesday.
BRISTOL, CT

