NORWALK — Whether it’s an MMR shot or the COVID-19 or the HPV vaccines, the city’s health department wants everyone up to date on all recommended immunizations. Norwalk’s public health officials are promoting the benefits of vaccines as part of National Immunization Awareness Month. The recommendation to vaccinate extends beyond children entering school who are required to immunize against nearly a dozen diseases, but also to pregnant women who can pass on protection to their babies and teenagers “who can ensure a healthy future,” according to the health department.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO