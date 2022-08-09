Read full article on original website
Boat catches fire near Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
A volunteer firefighter & EMT stops to assist aid in Randolph crash that leaves 4 seriously injured
RANDOLPH, Mass. — One man is in critical condition and three others suffer serious injuries after a work van with five people onboard went over a guard rail in Randolph, according to officials. State Police told Boston 25 news that troopers responded to Route 93 northbound, near the junction...
Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
Warwick police to take part in body cam pilot program
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said Friday it will be participating in a body cam pilot program. Chief Bradford Connor said the program will begin Tuesday. During the trial, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months and body cameras will...
One killed, another seriously injured in fiery Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — One man is dead and another was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Attleboro Friday. Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the crash happened on South Avenue at West street around 5:20 p.m. Fire Chief Scott Lachance said when firefighter arrived at the wreck...
Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
Arrest made in Providence East Side burglaries, suspect faces similar charges in East Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a string of robberies in Providence, according to authorities. East Providence Police Lt. Michael Rapoza told ABC 6 News that Kevin Cunha will be facing charges for the burglaries on the East Side. Rapoza said Cunha, who’s...
Driver cited in crash that killed beloved gardener
The driver who hit and killed an elderly woman in Providence over the weekend with his car has been cited, according to authorities.
State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
Warwick officers to take part in body cam program next week
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced their participation in the body cam pilot program that will begin next week. Starting Tuesday, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months. Body cams will be on the road 24 hours a day. After...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Attleboro crash
South Avenue is currently shut down in the area of West Street.
Rhode Island Department of Health reopens two beaches
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reopened two beaches for swimming Friday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at Third Beach in Middletown and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have returned to safe levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach water quality through...
Truck crashes into utility pole, then tree in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A truck crashed into a utility pole and then a tree in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Douglas Avenue. When police and fire crews arrived to the scene nobody was inside the truck. Police closed the road between Goddard...
Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
First responders called to fallen hiker rescue at Gillette Castle State Park
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — First responders have been dispatched to Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam for a report of a fallen hiker Thursday afternoon, Valley Shore Dispatch confirmed to FOX61. Connecticut state police are responding to assist. The extent of any injuries is not known at this...
Dighton man accused of assaulting gas station workers in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. (WLNE) — Auburn police said Wednesday that they arrested a Dighton man who is accused of assaulting a gas station clerk and her mother. Police said that 30-year-old Kyle Fitta was charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
Rhode Island state beaches shut off showers due to drought conditions
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that some state beaches have shut off their showers because of extreme drought conditions. The town of Narragansett issued a water use ban, after Gov. Dan McKee announced a statewide drought advisory Tuesday. Water will be shut...
‘It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,’ says passenger after fight on Block Island ferry
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday’s fight on the Block Island ferry has raised security concerns around New Shoreham. “I’d like to think it was an isolated event due to the festival that was going on on the island yesterday, but you never know. It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,” said Nathan McConnell, a passenger riding the ferry Tuesday, said.
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
