21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns to Green Saturday for first time since 2019
NEW HAVEN — The colorful flag of Puerto Rico rose above the New Haven Green Thursday — just as Puerto Rico’s colorful culture will spread across it Saturday as the 2022 Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns downtown for the first time since 2019. This year’s...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year
STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
Register Citizen
New Fairfield, Sherman Catholic churches merge, sparking ‘new energy’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The merging of New Fairfield’s Saint Edward the Confessor and Sherman’s Holy Trinity into one parish has sparked a sense of excitement among members of the local Catholic community, their pastor says. “There’s a new energy and...
Register Citizen
Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
Register Citizen
Brien McMahon High School Class of ‘72 prepares to celebrate 50th reunion in September
NORWALK — The Class of 1972 at Brien McMahon High School will celebrate its 50th reunion next month. The members of the Class of ‘72 will hold the reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at St. Ann’s Club, located at 16 Hendricks Ave. All members of the graduating class are invited to enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring dinner, cocktails and a DJ. There will also be a cash bar.
Register Citizen
Greenwich names interim assistant principals at New Lebanon, Western Middle schools
GREENWICH — Greenwich Public Schools announced the appointment of two interim assistant principals, continuing a string of hiring decisions prior to the school year’s start. Jenna Mazzilli, a former New Lebanon School educator, is returning to the school as interim assistant principal, effective Tuesday. Erin Montague will serve...
Register Citizen
Health care company with Norwalk offices announces layoffs
NORWALK — A Dallas-based health care firm this week posted notice of layoffs that will include employees in its Norwalk office. The expected terminations were prompted by Signify Health LLC’s decision to end “Episodes of Care” services, which was driven in turn by changes in federal policy on health care pricing, company officials said. A total of 489 workers are expected to lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor.
Register Citizen
Beloved Darien gas station manager says goodbye after decades in CT: ‘The whole town is my family’
DARIEN — During the lunchtime rush hour at Mama Carmela’s Deli a few weeks ago, a teary-eyed Sam Chidella tried to recount stories from the past quarter century of his life in Darien. But his trips down memory lane kept getting interrupted by a steady stream of visitors,...
Register Citizen
Derby mayor dances for children’s charity in Valley competition
SHELTON — Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan rocked from side to side, his gait a bit unsteady despite his rapt concentration. Dziekan normally wears heavy duty work boots when he goes out to observe firefighters or supervise public works projects. But on Wednesday, Dziekan had on his dancing shoes, moving in time with Hanson’s “MMMBop” at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Shelton, while dance teacher Amanda Meador called out instructions.
Register Citizen
Deer Lake lawsuits dropped; negotiations continue for sale of 255-acre Boy Scout camp
KILLINGWORTH — A lawsuit aiming to protect a bird sanctuary at Deer Lake Scout Reservation, which is for sale, and a countersuit from the Boy Scouts both have been dropped. Robert Brown, spokesman for the Connecticut Yankee Council, confirmed both parties had withdrawn their respective suits. “We did sign...
Register Citizen
An old-time political tradition in CT returns but Democrats largely skipped this year
BRISTOL — A long-running tradition of setting aside political differences for some comedic relief and a good cause - a dying art in today’s partisan political landscape - returned after a two-year hiatus with some notable guests missing. No Democrat running for statewide office showed up Friday for...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s St. Roch’s Church receives permit to hold feast on Hamilton Avenue School field at last minute
GREENWICH — Carnival rides sat on the grass at Hamilton Avenue School on Wednesday afternoon hours before St. Roch’s Feast was set to serve its first pizza fritta — marking a 17-year battle to return festivities to the school field. But St. Roch Church hadn’t yet received...
Register Citizen
Norwalk’s deal with software company in limbo amid contract concerns
NORWALK — A no-bid agreement between the city and a software company was pulled from the Common Council’s meeting agenda this week amid concerns over the terms of the deal, officials said. During the July 14 meeting, the Common Council’s Finance and Claims Committee unanimously approved the $125,000...
Register Citizen
West Haven begins shoreline restoration, reforestation process
A city committee is aiming to add foliage to West Haven’s shoreline — and to keep it that way. A West Haven Shoreline Restoration Project committee hopes to bring sustainable, native plants to a faded section of Old Grove Park separating the boardwalk from the beach. City Parks...
Register Citizen
West Hartford’s Zaytoon’s Bistro fails 2 health inspections in 6 months, records show
WEST HARTFORD — Zaytoon’s Bistro failed two routine health inspections in the last six months, records show. The first report from Feb. 23 details unlabeled sauces, food stored in employee hand sink, heavy grease buildup and a dead mouse in the basement. The report noted “general cleaning of establishment needed.”
Register Citizen
Stratford aviation enthusiasts plan ‘fly-in’ at Sikorsky Memorial Airport
STRATFORD — Pilots and aircraft from across the region are expected to touch down at Igor I. Sikorsky Memorial Airport this weekend as part of a two-day celebration of the area’s storied aviation history. The Connecticut Air and Space Center is hosting a general aviation fly-in during the...
Register Citizen
New Canaan business fails tobacco inspection, police say
NEW CANAAN — Police said they found one local business not compliant with an unannounced tobacco and electronic cigarette inspection on Wednesday. The New Canaan Police Department, while working with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services’ Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program, conducted seven unannounced compliance inspections on Wednesday to determine if businesses were adhering with state laws, police said.
Register Citizen
From crime scenes to rescue missions, East Hartford teens get glimpse of being first responders
EAST HARTFORD — Twenty-four young residents recently completed courses in crime scene investigation, shoot/don’t shoot, search-and-rescue operations and other lessons designed to spark their interest in becoming first responders. Partnering with the nonprofit educational organization, ReadyCT, local police officers and firefighters ledEast Hartford High School students and recent...
Register Citizen
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
This year’s BEST OF CONNECTICUT picks are positively popping with Nutmeg State goodness, all picked by you and our distinguished panel of Connecticut experts. From food and drink, to activities and entertainment, to shopping and services, it’s a celebration of the great things our state has to offer.
Register Citizen
‘Long time coming’: Ground broken in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood for 69-unit complex with 55 affordable units
NEW HAVEN — Developers connected to a nearby city church broke ground Tuesday on a project to build 69 units of housing — including 55 affordable units — on the triangular former “Joe Grates” property off Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street in the heart of the Dixwell neighborhood.
