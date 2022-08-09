ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Register Citizen

Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year

STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows

WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Brien McMahon High School Class of ‘72 prepares to celebrate 50th reunion in September

NORWALK — The Class of 1972 at Brien McMahon High School will celebrate its 50th reunion next month. The members of the Class of ‘72 will hold the reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at St. Ann’s Club, located at 16 Hendricks Ave. All members of the graduating class are invited to enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring dinner, cocktails and a DJ. There will also be a cash bar.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Health care company with Norwalk offices announces layoffs

NORWALK — A Dallas-based health care firm this week posted notice of layoffs that will include employees in its Norwalk office. The expected terminations were prompted by Signify Health LLC’s decision to end “Episodes of Care” services, which was driven in turn by changes in federal policy on health care pricing, company officials said. A total of 489 workers are expected to lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Derby mayor dances for children’s charity in Valley competition

SHELTON — Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan rocked from side to side, his gait a bit unsteady despite his rapt concentration. Dziekan normally wears heavy duty work boots when he goes out to observe firefighters or supervise public works projects. But on Wednesday, Dziekan had on his dancing shoes, moving in time with Hanson’s “MMMBop” at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Shelton, while dance teacher Amanda Meador called out instructions.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk’s deal with software company in limbo amid contract concerns

NORWALK — A no-bid agreement between the city and a software company was pulled from the Common Council’s meeting agenda this week amid concerns over the terms of the deal, officials said. During the July 14 meeting, the Common Council’s Finance and Claims Committee unanimously approved the $125,000...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven begins shoreline restoration, reforestation process

A city committee is aiming to add foliage to West Haven’s shoreline — and to keep it that way. A West Haven Shoreline Restoration Project committee hopes to bring sustainable, native plants to a faded section of Old Grove Park separating the boardwalk from the beach. City Parks...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Canaan business fails tobacco inspection, police say

NEW CANAAN — Police said they found one local business not compliant with an unannounced tobacco and electronic cigarette inspection on Wednesday. The New Canaan Police Department, while working with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services’ Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program, conducted seven unannounced compliance inspections on Wednesday to determine if businesses were adhering with state laws, police said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

From crime scenes to rescue missions, East Hartford teens get glimpse of being first responders

EAST HARTFORD — Twenty-four young residents recently completed courses in crime scene investigation, shoot/don’t shoot, search-and-rescue operations and other lessons designed to spark their interest in becoming first responders. Partnering with the nonprofit educational organization, ReadyCT, local police officers and firefighters ledEast Hartford High School students and recent...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

This year’s BEST OF CONNECTICUT picks are positively popping with Nutmeg State goodness, all picked by you and our distinguished panel of Connecticut experts. From food and drink, to activities and entertainment, to shopping and services, it’s a celebration of the great things our state has to offer.
CONNECTICUT STATE

