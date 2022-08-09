ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers lose to Cleveland Guardians, 5-2: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwQiu_0hA7owwu00

Detroit Tigers (43-67) vs. Cleveland Guardians (56-52)

When: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch forecast: Low-70s.

RELATED: Reliving Lou Whitaker's greatest games with the Tigers before number retirement

MORE: Tigers drop to No. 24 in ESPN's farm system rankings; here are their top prospects

Probable pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-5, 4.04 ERA) vs. Guardians RHP Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.39 ERA).

Lineup:

CF Riley Greene

SS Javier Báez

1B Harold Castro

DH Miguel Cabrera

3B Jeimer Candelario

RF Willi Castro

2B Jonathan Schoop

C Tucker Barnhart

LF Akil Baddoo

P Tyler Alexander

Game notes: Both teams were off Monday. The Tigers dropped three of four to the Tampa Bay Rays and are looking for their first series win in about two weeks. The second-place Guardians, a game back of the Minnesota Twins and a game up on the Chicago White Sox, split four games with the Houston Astros. When these two met in mid-July, Cleveland dominated Detroit, 20-5, over the course of a three-game sweep. The Tigers, though, swept the Guardians earlier in the month.

Andres Gimenez has two home runs in three at-bats against Alexander, and All-Star Jose Ramirez is 3-for-12 with a homer. Bieber's domination of the Tigers came to a halt July 6 with five runs and seven allowed in 5⅔ innings in an 8-2 Detroit win .

The series ends with a night game Wednesday and a day game Thursday.

[ Want to read the stories linked above? Subscribe now for a terrific price, and gain access to all of our great news content, sports content and more! ]

Live updates

Can't see the tweets? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep .

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers lose to Cleveland Guardians, 5-2: Game thread replay

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Canadians Quantrill, Naylor lead Guardians over Jays 8-0

TORONTO (AP) — Canadians Cal Quantrill and Josh Naylor crossed the border and led the Cleveland Guardians to an 8-0 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Quantrill pitched seven shutout innings and won his fifth straight decision, and Naylor hit a two-run home run as the surging Guardians won their season-high sixth straight. “It’s awesome,” Naylor said of his and Quantrill’s big games. “This is where we kind of grew up playing baseball. We decided our paths here in Canada and we stuck with it, we grinded. It’s tough being a Canadian coming up through baseball, but when you work hard, anything is possible.” On Sitcom Night in Toronto, there was little for a big crowd of 41,677 to laugh at. Cleveland’s José Ramirez hit a three-run home run, his 22nd, and finished with four RBIs as the Guardians roughed up Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Lou Whitaker
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Tyler Davis
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' rally falls short in first game of post-Avila era, fall 3-2 to Guardians

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the public about an hour before Wednesday night's game against the Guardians. He said he felt for former GM Avila — who had been fired earlier in the afternoon — the man who gave him a chance to manage when he "was on the outside of baseball looking in" and can relate because he too has been on that side of being fired.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Game Score#Bally Sports Detroit#Wxyt Fm#The Chicago White Sox#The Houston Astros
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East champion in 2022

ESPN’s FPI is putting out predictions for the 2022 season of college football. In the B1G, the conference is expected to have two interesting divisional races to the conference championship game. The race to Indianapolis will get started right away with a B1G West contest in Week 0 and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy