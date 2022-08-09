Detroit Tigers lose to Cleveland Guardians, 5-2: Game thread replay

Detroit Tigers (43-67) vs. Cleveland Guardians (56-52)

When: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch forecast: Low-70s.

RELATED: Reliving Lou Whitaker's greatest games with the Tigers before number retirement

MORE: Tigers drop to No. 24 in ESPN's farm system rankings; here are their top prospects

Probable pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-5, 4.04 ERA) vs. Guardians RHP Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.39 ERA).

Lineup:

CF Riley Greene

SS Javier Báez

1B Harold Castro

DH Miguel Cabrera

3B Jeimer Candelario

RF Willi Castro

2B Jonathan Schoop

C Tucker Barnhart

LF Akil Baddoo

P Tyler Alexander

Game notes: Both teams were off Monday. The Tigers dropped three of four to the Tampa Bay Rays and are looking for their first series win in about two weeks. The second-place Guardians, a game back of the Minnesota Twins and a game up on the Chicago White Sox, split four games with the Houston Astros. When these two met in mid-July, Cleveland dominated Detroit, 20-5, over the course of a three-game sweep. The Tigers, though, swept the Guardians earlier in the month.

Andres Gimenez has two home runs in three at-bats against Alexander, and All-Star Jose Ramirez is 3-for-12 with a homer. Bieber's domination of the Tigers came to a halt July 6 with five runs and seven allowed in 5⅔ innings in an 8-2 Detroit win .

The series ends with a night game Wednesday and a day game Thursday.

[ Want to read the stories linked above? Subscribe now for a terrific price, and gain access to all of our great news content, sports content and more! ]

Live updates

Can't see the tweets? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep .

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers lose to Cleveland Guardians, 5-2: Game thread replay