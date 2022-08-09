ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

More work planned for Superfund site in Burlington County towns

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago
The federal Environmental Protection Agency has announced more steps to address a longtime Superfund site in Cinnaminson and Delran and will hold a virtual hearing Wednesday night to seek public input.Pollution from a former Cinnaminson landfill has for decades released vapor and caused soil and groundwater contamination in the township while groundwater contamination also has seeped into portions of neighboring Delran.

Much of the landfill surface is now a PSE&G solar farm on what is an extensive Superfund site of 400 acres including a industrial industrial area of Cinnaminson and some residences between River Road and Route 130, bounded to the north by Taylors Lane and to the south by Union Landing Road and.

The new plan would address all pollution aspects, according to the EPA.

"This proposed cleanup plan builds off previous actions and is an important step in fully addressing groundwater contamination at the Cinnaminson site," said EPA Region Administrator Lisa F. Garcia.

"EPA will also continue to investigate and address instances of vapors entering residential homes or commercial structures."

The EPA's proposal for contaminated soil is to remove and replace it with clean backfill.

Groundwater would be addressed via a cleanup technique known as "in-situ" treatment. Chemicals would be injected into the area with the highest amount of contamination to mitigate contamination over time.

Some of that water pollution also has extended to the southeast on the opposite side of Route 130 between Taylors Lane and Pompeston Creek in Cinnaminson and to the north of Taylors Lane and New Albany Road in Delran.

Garcia said soil and groundwater also are causing harmful vapors to enter some homes in the East Riverton section of of Cinnaminson and also are penetrating some industrial walls through a process called vapor intrusion.

"EPA will continue to investigate vapor intrusion and address it where it is found by installing specialized vapor systems, similar to radon systems, in homes and monitoring groundwaters.

Cinnaminson administrator Eric Schubiger deferred township comment to EPA.

A 1999 health study by the state and Burlington County health department concluded there was no cancer cluster among East Riverton residents who had raised concerns about serious heath issues in their neighborhood.

State and county officials launched the official survey of that area after an informal poll of residents showed an instance of cancer in every other household.

The government-sponsored survey involved 375 households from which 276 completed questionnaires were submitted to state health officials for evaluation.

The December 1999 state report found 109 cases and 19 varieties of cancer reported among 863 people in East Riverton between 1947 and that year — a rate consistent with the state average. No elevated lung cancer was found and only a slightly higher than average incidence of bladder cancer.

Residents have not been drinking the contaminated groundwater but receive their drinking water from private and municipal water companies.

The 25-acre solar farm is part of the EPA's redevelopment initiative for the site and opened three years ago with more than 32,000 solar panels producing electricity for 1,300 to 1,600 homes.

During an investigation that was part of a closure plan for the landfills by the state in the early 1980s, the state Department of Environmental Protection discovered soil and groundwater contaminants, including trichloroethene (TCE), cis-1, 2-dichloroethene (cis-1, 2-DCE), benzene and arsenic.

The EPA then placed the site on the Superfund National Priorities List in 1986 as the Cinnaminson Groundwater Contamination Superfund site. The landfill emanated from a sand and gravel mining operation. The mining pits eventually became depositories for municipal and industrial wastes. The landfill closed in 1980 and was owned by S.C. Holdings.

Because of the complexity of site contamination, EPA investigations and cleanup have been conducted in four phases. The proposed plan focuses on continued cleanup initiated during phase three, which has been addressing the industrial property located on the northwestern part of the Superfund site. That property has been determined to be the source of vapor intrusion in nearby residential developments.

For more information

The EPA will host a virtual public meeting on August 10, 2022, at 6 p.m. To register, visit https://USEPACinnaminson.eventbrite.com.

For more public meeting information contact Natalie Loney at Loney.Natalie@epa.gov or 212-637-3639.

The EPA also can receive written public comment through Aug. 31. The may be mailed or emailed to Alida Karas, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway – 19th Floor, New York, NY 10007. The email is Karas.Alida@epa.gov. View the proposed site history and latest remedial plan at https://response.epa.gov/site/site_profile.aspx?site_id=6720

.

