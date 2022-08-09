ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

How a probation program saves Somerset County tax money

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
The Intermediate Punishment Program saved Somerset County $183,343.09 thus far this year, according to Director of Probation Services Dave Roman's report to the Somerset County Prison Board.

Intermediate punishment sanctions are meant to help the offender continue to be part of their community, reduce overcrowding in jails and lessen the chance for recidivism; for example, an offender may be sentenced to participate in community service.

Intermediate punishment essentially is not incarceration and it is not traditional probation. The program provides a middle ground between incarceration and traditional probation and parole for nonviolent offenders. Individuals who are sentenced to intermediate punishment may be released into the community; however, they are subject to very strict guidelines and conditions.

Offenders have to apply for intermediate punishment within two weeks of pleading in their cases. The probation department can recommend that an offender be placed in the program, but it is the judge who ultimately decides, Roman said in a prior interview.

The most common intermediate sanctions include intensive supervision and electronic monitoring. These options were first developed in the early to mid-1980s as a response to prison overcrowding.

The monitor, which has fees associated with its use, indicates the defendant’s location through GPS. The offender has a window of time to get to a doctor’s appointment, work or a class. If he or she doesn’t get there on time, an alert is sent to his or her probation officer.

Evaluation findings show that when sufficient resources are committed to both intensive surveillance and treatment, a program is cost-effective.

The program saves the county $73 per day per individual cost for incarceration versus $7.53 per day per individual wearing an electronic monitor. In July, the cost savings were $47,196.10, Roman reported.

There are a total of 19 offenders on electronic monitoring and one pending, he said. Of those, 14 are in the intermediate punishment program, with one waiting for an electronic monitor to become available. There are 11 pending applications to join the program.

The remaining individuals on electronic monitor are inter-county, on furlough or part of a bond condition, according to the report.

Putting this in perspective, the 2022 county budget lists judicial-related expenses, which include the jail and probation, at $21,834,704, or 41% of the total county budget of $53,351,634.

Moreover, the jail and probation is in the top 10 of general fund dependent entities in the county. The vast majority of revenue in the general fund comes from real estate taxes, according to the county commissioners' published summary of the 2022 budget.

