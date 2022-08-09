ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Robinson, OH

Eyes on the prize: Colonel Crawford reloads, sets sights on reclaiming N10 title

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
NORTH ROBINSON — Four All-Ohioans and 10 other players are gone from last year's 9-2 team that fell in the second round of the playoffs to Crestview.

But by no means is this season a rebuild for Colonel Crawford — these Eagles are loaded.

"We have a strong nucleus on the offensive line, at quarterback and running backs," coach Jake Bruner said. "Great senior work ethic, chemistry and toughness.

"(We also) return a core unit of Gabe Thew, Matt Clinard, Parker Ketterman, Trevor Vogt, Ryan McMichael, Xander Fauser and Isaiah Studer (on defense)."

Ketterman is one name that stands out as a dominant lineman on both sides of the ball, and he's the lone returning All-Ohioan for the Eagles after recording 60 tackles, 21 for loss, nine sacks and a fumble recovery. Thew is the leading tackler returning with 107, 27 for loss and one forced fumble. Clinard had 60 tackles, three for loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble, Vogt and McMichael each had 37 tackles, Fauser 28 and Studer four.

Kam Lohr is back under center after having thrown for 1,274 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception with a 55% completion rate a year ago. He also rushed for 282 yards and two scores. Out wide Lohr will have options like Vogt (10 catches, 144 yards), Derek Horsley, Tristian Baker, Lane Rike and Kaden Bruner. The last three also are all options at tight end. Ethan Holt, Jacob Maddy, McMichael and Lucas Foy will all factor in as skill players as well.

In the backfield it'll be a three-headed rushing attack comprised of Matt Clinard (87 carries, 685 yards, 12 touchdowns), Tanner Dyer (33-186-3) and Micah Thomas (7-97-3). Thomas' season ended abruptly with an injury, Clinard was the No. 2 last season behind 2,500-yard rusher Lincoln Mollenkopf, and Dyer has been patiently waiting for his time to shine. Tyler Smith could also see some rushing action this season.

Ketterman will lead the line with Jacob Lucius, Cyrus Bell, Gabe Thew and Eli Brewer alongside, and Levi Johnson will rotate in. Braxton Morton returns at kicker after converting 70-of-72 extra points and 5-of-6 field goals with a long of 27 last season, while Vogt (16 returns, 381 yards, one touchdown) and a combination of Holt and Foy will return kicks.

"We have high expectations as always but we just need to get better on a daily basis," Bruner said. "We have experience, but we also have some youth that must grow quickly for us to reach our goals."

On the defensive line, Jacob Moss and Ketterman will be on the ends with some combination of Studer, Fauser, Aiden Spence and Jude Thew at tackle. Clinard, Gabe Thew and Rodkey Rike will line up at linebacker, and Holt, Foy, Horsley, McMichael and Vogt will make up the secondary. Clinard will handling punting duties after averaging 34 yards per kick last season, and Vogt will return punts. Smith at cornerback and linebacker, along with Baker, Lane Rike and Johnson at defensive end could all see time this season.

"Carey, Seneca East, Mohawk and Wynford all return a lot of great players and Upper Sandusky has very large junior and senior classes back," Bruner said. "The Northern 10 will be quite the league this year in football. There is lots of balance."

Colonel Crawford looks to nab the N10 title back from Carey after the Eagles hoisted the trophy in 2020. A third consecutive trip to the playoffs would follow suit should they succeed, and a rematch with Crestview could be in the cards the second or third week of the postseason.

