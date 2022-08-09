ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Recipe share: It's peach season in Michigan

By Lynn Eckerle
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

Julia from Pinconning can’t wait until the local peaches are ripe so she can make her scrumptious Peach Pie.

MaryLou from Quincy sent in the recipe for Peach Puff Pudding that her grandmother used to make in the summer.

Pat from Morenci says her Peach Coffeecake is a delicious way to serve a delicious fruit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpIfY_0hA7obet00

PEACH PIE

  • Pastry for a 2 crust pie
  • 6 c (2 1/2 lbs) peeled and thinly sliced fresh peaches
  • 1 t lemon juice
  • 3/4 c packed brown sugar
  • 2 T flour
  • 1/4 t salt
  • 1/4 t cinnamon

DIRECTIONS : Roll out half of the pastry on a lightly floured surface into an 11 inch circle. Line a 9 inch pie plate with it then refrigerate. Roll out remaining pastry into a 12 inch circle. Cut it into 14 three-fourths inch wide strips. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place peach slices in a large bowl. Sprinkle with lemon juice. In a smaller bowl, mix together brown sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon. Add to peaches and toss to combine. Spoon mixture into the pastry lined pie plate. Moisten the edge slightly with water. Arrange 7 pastry strips across the peach filling. Press ends to the rim of the bottom pastry. Place 7 more strips across the others at right angles to make a lattice pattern. Press ends to the rim of the shell. Bake at 425 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes, until peaches are tender and crust is golden brown.

PEACH PUFF PUDDING

  • 1 1/2 c milk
  • 2 c bread crumbs
  • 2 T butter, melted
  • 1/4 t vanilla
  • 1/8 t salt
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 c honey
  • 1/2 c sugar
  • 1 t grated lemon peel
  • 2 c peeled and diced fresh peaches

DIRECTIONS : Pour bread crumbs into a large bowl. Scald milk and pour over bread crumbs. Let sit for 10 minutes. Add melted butter, vanilla, salt, eggs, honey, sugar and lemon peel. Mix well. Add diced peaches and gently stir to mix. Pour into a buttered 8 inch square baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until browned. Delicious served with ice cream or whipped topping.

PEACH COFFEECAKE

  • 1 1/2 c flour
  • 1 c sugar
  • 2 t baking powder
  • 2 t grated lemon peel
  • 1/8 t salt
  • 1 c softened butter
  • 4 eggs
  • 1-29 oz can sliced peaches, well drained

Topping:

  • 1/2 c cold butter
  • 1 c flour
  • 1/4 c sugar
  • 1 T grated lemon peel

DIRECTIONS : Grease a 13x9 inch baking pan. Into a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, lemon peel and salt. Add softened butter and eggs. With an electric mixer on low speed, beat until well mixed. Scraping the sides of the bowl occasionally. Beat for 4 minutes more on high speed, again scraping the sides of the bowl from time to time. Spread batter evenly in the baking pan and arrange peach slices on top. To make topping, stir together flour, sugar and lemon peel. Dice butter into the bowl and cut in using a pastry blender until mixture become coarse crumbs. Sprinkle evenly over top of the peaches. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes until light golden. A toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean when coffeecake is done.

From a reader:

Dear Lynn,

I love Creole food but don’t have any recipes so I can try making my own. Please ask if anyone has some they’d like to share?

Dave from Hastings

Please send requests and recipes to The Recipe Exchange at lynneckerle@gmail.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t79tM_0hA7obet00

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Recipe share: It's peach season in Michigan

