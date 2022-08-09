ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashport, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Road closing for bridge work

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Engineers Office has announced Painters Hollow Road will be closed for about two weeks starting Tuesday for a bridge replacement from Ohio 666 to Church Hill Road.

Nashport man dies in crash

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a fatal traffic crash that claimed the life of a Nashport man.

Authorities said the incident occurred at 2:07 a.m. Sunday on County Road 148, near Township Road 149, in Muskingum Township. A 2018 Polaris Ranger 900 XP was traveling northwest when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected coming back on the road and overturned.

The driver was Kent Thomas Burkhart, 53, of Nashport. He didn't sustain any injuries. A passenger, Megan Marie Wills of Nashport, reported minor injuries. Officers said another passenger, John Scott Wills, died as a result of injuries from the wreck. The crash is still under investigation, the patrol said.

A GoFundMe to help the family of John Wills with a goal of $20,000 has been established.

Blood drives planned

ZANESVILLE − The American Red Cross has several blood drives scheduled in the local area.

Drives will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8, 16, 22 and 26 at Trinity United Presbyterian Church and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Secrest Auditorium. Drives will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23 by the Duncan Falls/Philo Lions Club at the Wayne Township Building, 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at American Legion Post 71 in Roseville and 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Adamsville Community Center.

Drives in Perry County will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Somerset American Legion, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Aug. 13 at the Thornville Masonic Lodge, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the New Lexington City Building and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Lexington High School.

For Morgan County, drives will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Stockport United Methodist Church and noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Malta United Methodist Church Youth Building.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org.

Board of DD to meet

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the board office, 1304 Newark Road. The ethics council will meet prior at 5:15 p.m.

Park District to hold session

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum Valley Park District Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session at noon Aug. 16 at the visitor center of Mission Oaks Garden, 424 Hunter Ave.

