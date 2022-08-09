ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival returns Aug. 13 after hiatus

By Jenna Intersimone, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3funVI_0hA7oRmV00

As anyone who has ever relished local corn right off the grill or craved a Jersey tomato sandwich knows, Hunterdon County doesn’t mess around when it comes to summer produce.

Flemington will celebrate just that during the fifth annual Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, on Stangl Road. The festival returns after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the free “farm-to-festival,” which includes more than 30 restaurants, farms, food trucks and food vendors offering corn and tomato-focused dishes; a beer garden with 10 New Jersey breweries; live music; kids’ activities; and artisan vendors. Visitors can bring chairs and blankets.

“This festival is so authentic and true to who we are,” said Robin Lapidus, executive director of Flemington Community Partnership, which hosts the event. “We are surrounded by 1,600 farms, and there is a farm stand on every corner of our community. These are riches that not everyone has in their backyards. It means a lot to the people of Flemington, so the right thing to do is share that sweetness with others.”

Some of the items incorporating corn and beer that visitors will find at the festival include roasted corn, gazpacho, wood-fired pizza, empanadas, Mexican street corn, pulled pork, quesadillas, heirloom tomato salad, salsa and kettle corn.

Restaurants, food trucks, farms and food vendors that will at the fest include 55 Main, Blue Fish Grill, Viva Mexico, Nomad Pizza Company, Jerzey Girl Pickles, The Empanada Guy, Cas' Pierogi & Kielbasa Food Truck, Croton Farmers' Cooperative, Two Barn Farm, Waffled and Latin Bites.

“There is nothing better than Jersey corn and tomatoes," said Matt McPherson, chef and owner of Matt's Red Rooster Grill, who helped create the festival when it began five years ago as a tent outside Teaberry’s. "This time of year reminds me why I love being a chef in New Jersey.”

Throughout the festival, corn roasters will be delivering truckloads of corn directly from farms, along with butter and other toppings. That isn’t that different from how restaurants in Flemington usually operate.

“There are days when our local restaurants run out of tomatoes and they literally can go five minutes away and have their pick of the best tomatoes this area has to offer,” Lapidus said.

Breweries in the beer garden include Lone Eagle Brewing, Conclave Brewing, Ashton Brewing Company and Flounder Brewing Co.

Hunterdon eats:The last memory of the Frenchtown fire will soon be replaced with an Italian restaurant

Standout experiences at the festival include a Flemington DIY art project, where visitors can put their own strokes on a community canvas; a Flemington Pottery (formerly Kissimmee River Pottery) sale and demonstration at Stangl Factory; a kids’ area where kids can do crafts with Chirp Workshop, get their faces painted and play in sprinklers; and live music throughout the day, including performances by students at Hunterdon Central High School.

Stangl Road will be closed to traffic during the event. Visitors should take Route 12 to the parking lot entrance near Liberty Village and enter Stangl Road on foot from the south end by the Polo Outlet and Lone Eagle Brewing.

The scene will have a drastically different tone due to the growth of Stangl Road, Lapidus said.

Flemington things to do:Union Hotel ghosts, hauntings at historic courthouse revealed on new ghost walk

“Stangl Road is a completely different place than it was three years ago," she said. "We had a lot of vacancies then. We also have a huge new building now. Because Stangl has become active, colorful and full of new businesses, the festival will feel really different because there are new tenants and new participants.”

Go: Saturday, Aug. 13, noon to 8 p.m., Stangl Road; loveflemington.com/event/the-5th-annual-corn-tomato-and-beer-festival/.

Jenna Intersimone has been a staff member at the USA Today Network New Jersey since 2014, after becoming a blogger-turned-reporter following the creation of her award-winning travel blog. To get unlimited access to her stories about food, drink and fun, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Contact: JIntersimone@Gannett.com or @JIntersimone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Flemington, NJ
City
Frenchtown, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Government
Hunterdon County, NJ
Society
Flemington, NJ
Government
thedigestonline.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey

In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
HILLSIDE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Beer Garden#Heirloom Tomato#Flemington Corn#Mexican
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More

Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
insidernj.com

At Old Barracks, Patriotic Tree Gets Message 256 Years too Late

The Old Barracks in Trenton was built in 1758 during the French and Indian War to provide a place for soldiers to stay, rather than being quartered in private residences (a deeply unpopular policy and the basis of the 3rd Amendment). Since that time, it was used in the Revolutionary War by both British and Continental forces and also served as a hospital. The Barracks gained particular fame during the Battle of Trenton, where General George Washington captured the town which was occupied by Hessians soldiers, auxiliary troops in the pay of the British, on Christmas, 1776. This was the first truly significant victory for the colonists, as 1776 saw the British evacuate from Boston, but they captured and occupied New York and New Jersey that summer. Washington’s victory at Trenton and subsequent follow-up victory at Princeton brought a morale boost that saved an army which was on the verge of disintegration.
TRENTON, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Rare Ferrari pays visit to New Hope Auto show

The 2022 edition of The New Hope Automobile Show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari. This celebration includes a stunning and rare Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder (SN 0832) on display both days of the show, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The vintage Ferrari race car is one of only five Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder models ever created, with only four remaining.
NEW HOPE, PA
Courier News

Courier News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy