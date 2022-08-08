ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEN'S SOCCER TEAM COLLECTS UNITED SOCCER COACHES TEAM ACADEMIC AWARD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The IUPUI men's soccer team earned a Team Academic Award from United Soccer Coaches recently, as announced by the organization. Head coach Sid van Druenen's team registered a 3.42 grade point average during the 2021-2022 academic year, remaining among the nation's leaders. van Druenen inherited a...
