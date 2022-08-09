Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
RELATED PEOPLE
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marcus Rashford to make staying at Manchester under Erik ten Hag his priority amid PSG interest
Paris Saint Germain have been in contact with the entourage of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. This does not come as much of a surprise to many, as it was widely reported that Rashford was a target for the French club should Kylian Mbappe have left this summer. Although there...
Erik ten Hag should avoid last years Manchester United mistake with Alejandro Garnacho this season
Alejandro Garnacho is the latest star from the Manchester United academy, but Erik ten Hag should look to avoid the mistake the happened at the club last season in a similar situation. The FA Youth Cup star scored twice in the final last term in order to return the cup...
Ranking Manchester United's 10 best signings of all time
As Manchester United’s first transfer window under new manager Erik ten Hag finally begins to pick up speed, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Christian Eriksen are the three newest names to don the red shirt of Manchester United. With United without a trophy in over five years, and without...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
23-year-old star turns down Premier League club - he wants Liverpool
Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes has rejected an approach from Premier League side West Ham United, according to Hammers boss David Moyes. The Portuguese midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Reds from Portuguese outlets in particular and he is said to be 'waiting to join' Klopp's side.
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
Manchester United release brand new green third kit, fans hate it
Manchester United's new third kit has just dropped and fans are not impressed in the slightest. The strip was leaked in a TikTok posted by streamer @castro10121 last month and there was immediately a negative reaction. The official pictures from launch have been shared by United ahead of the Red...
Wesley Fofana talks to 'intensify' as Leicester open to Chelsea sale for €95 million
Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Wesley Fofana, with Leicester City now open to selling the defender for close to €95 million, according to reports in France. The 21-year-old has been the priority target for Thomas Tuchel as he looks to reinforce his backline...
Chelsea dealt Frenkie de Jong blow as agents reveal stance on transfer
Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong after his agents have made an admission on his future. The 25-year-old’s future is unclear, with Barcelona yet to register their new signings due to their current financial situation. It was recently reported that Chelsea are...
The latest on Aymeric Laporte, Kalvin Phillips and Marcos Senesi ahead of Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)
Pep Guardiola will be without both Kalvin Phillips and Aymeric Laporte this Saturday. Manchester City host newly promoted Bournemouth this weekend, in the Premier League Champions' first home match of the 2022/23 season. Playing at the Etihad Stadium for the first time since securing a fourth title of Pep Guardiola's...
Chelsea not willing to meet Barcelona's €25 million asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea are not willing to meet Barcelona’s €25 million valuation for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports. The 33-year-old has been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge after Timo Werner completed his return to RB Leipzig. Romelu Lukaku also departed the Blues earlier this summer, leaving Kai Havertz...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0