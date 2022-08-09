ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton-based Royalty Children’s Foundation mentors young entrepreneurs, helps families

By Connie McKinney
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago
When the Royalty Children’s Foundation holds an event, children and teens twirl cotton candy on cones, paint the faces of other children and sell lemonade from their own lemonade stand business.

The Binghamton-based foundation works to mentor local youths and provide them community-based training. Foundation members also organize fundraising events for families in need of assistance, said Taaliba Haley, the foundation’s founder and executive director.

“It’s just to have somebody there to talk to and be able to explain what life is all the way around,” she said.

Haley founded the foundation — which stands for Reaching Our Youth Through Art, Literature and Technology — in 2020. That year, she and other volunteers, including Talon Thomas, of Binghamton, put on a Juneteenth celebration in Binghamton. After the event, a young woman who was a student at East Middle School, who Thomas knows only as Mimi, asked if the group could put on a Juneteenth just for kids.

“I said, ‘Only if you help,'” said Thomas, now the foundation’s vice president of the board of directors.

Mimi and other students helped staff the event, known as A Day Out of Quarantine. During the event, Haley discovered that some of them were already hoping to own their own businesses some day.

“I realized there were children out there who wanted to be entrepreneurs," Haley said. “Why not ask some of these business owners to donate time and space to a child?”

For example, a local hairdresser is working with a young woman from the foundation and teaching her how to do hair, Haley said. Another woman is offering a free cooking class for children and teens hoping to start their own restaurant. Haley links the children with businesses.

“That’s what it’s all about — networking,” Haley said.

Meanwhile, on the city’s North Side, Thomas is working with a group of young people who are running their own lemonade stand. He’s teaching them about budgeting money and setting up a savings account. Some of the profits pay for more drink mixes that allow the youths to sell more products. They also sell lemonade during foundation events, he said.

These events allow other children and teens to gain skills and experience by selling refreshments, running the cotton candy machine and painting other children’s faces, Haley said.

When Haley is not mentoring or helping youths, she is helping other women to start their own businesses. The owner of two businesses herself, she teaches them how to find a location for their business, how to find employees and how to deal with other details that go along with entrepreneurship, she said.

For Talon, volunteering for the foundation means a lot to him because he wants every child to have a bright future whether that means college, the military or entering the workforce after high school. Children and teens who participate in the foundation’s events and learn job-related skills are more likely to stay in school and stay out of trouble, Thomas said.

“We have to set a foundation for these kids and give them something to do,” Talon said. “If we keep them busy in the right things, these kids are going to be all right.”

Taaliba Haley

Hometown: Newark, New Jersey.

Home: Binghamton.

Career: Employee of Sodexho dining services at Binghamton University and owner of two businesses: Crown Luxury Apparel and Crown Beauty Bar, both in Endicott.

Family: Husband, Leon; 10 children as part of a blended family.

How to help: Royalty Children’s Foundation is always looking for volunteers, donations and in-kind services from local businesses. To find out how you can help, go to royaltychildrensfoundation.org, email them at royaltychildrensfoundation@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.

If you go: The Royalty Children’s Foundation will host the second annual Friday Night Lights starting at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Promenade in downtown Binghamton. Those attending can listen to poetry and musical performances, participate in arts and crafts and browse local vendors.

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

