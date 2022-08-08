Quick questionnaire for Wisconsin US Senate candidates — Democrats Barnes, Lee, Olikara, Peckarsky, Williams — as primary voting ends Tuesday

Read full article on original website
Inside the Forecast: Wisconsin's primary didn't move the needle. Here's why.
POLITICO’s Steve Shepard demystifies this week’s election data in a video series.
WISN
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
wizmnews.com
Even Speaker Vos has seen enough of Gableman
We’ve long said the investigation into Wisconsin’s last presidential election was misguided, overly partisan and underwhelming in its results. It was, frankly, an embarrassment. Now the man who ordered the investigation is saying it too. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to launch an investigation into alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election. They didn’t find any. But the investigation was significantly delayed and over budget, at a cost to taxpayers of more than $1.1 million. Along the way, Gableman, who should know better, destroyed public records he refused to produce, and berated a judge along the way. It seems Speaker Vos has had enough. In fact, he called Gableman “an embarrassment to Wisconsin” arguing Gableman behaved badly by not keeping in regular contact with Vos, attending political rallies and getting into partisan politics. As an added insult, Gableman endorsed Vos’s opponent, who nearly pulled off an upset. Why not just spit in his eye? It sounds like Vos has had enough. He has called the legislature to return next week to determine whether the investigation should be allowed to continue. It should not. It is time for this embarrassing episode of a political witch-hunt to come to an end.
Tim Michels Chances of Beating Tony Evers for Wisconsin Governor: Polls
After his GOP primary win, Tim Michels pledged to work with Trump to "drain the swamp."
wizmnews.com
Pfaff moves on in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, will face Van Orden
Brad Pfaff is moving on to represent Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District. With 99% of the voting complete, Pfaff had 39% of the vote, with Rebecca Cooke coming in second at 31.1%. Deb McGrath had 19.1% and Mark Neumann was at 10.8%. Pfaff, who will join La Crosse Talk...
wizmnews.com
All eyes turn to western Wisconsin for midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — One year ago Wednesday, longtime western Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind announced his career in politics was over. Flash forward to one day ago, when Republican Tim Michels secured his gubernatorial nomination. Michels’ campaign is providing a spark for the GOP, thanks in part to a vast...
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
TMJ4 News breaks down 2022 Wisconsin primary election results
Tim Michels spent millions of dollars of his own money and he picked up the endorsement of former president Donald Trump to beat Rebecca Kleefisch.
Robin Vos wins Republican primary for Wisconsin's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 projects
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated challenger Adam Steen in the Republican primary for the state's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 News projects. Vos will continue working as the state's longest-serving Assembly speaker in history. >> Get live election results here. As speaker, Vos has presided over...
wizmnews.com
Will you do your part on election day?
Are you ready? It is election day today in Wisconsin. This is a primary election where voters will choose which Republican they want to take on Governor Tony Evers and which Democrat they want to take on U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. They also will decide who they want to make the ballot in a bid to replace La Crosse’s longtime congressman. There are other contests too, like a primary for the local sheriff’s race, and others. But many people won’t take time to vote today. Most primary elections draw small turnouts compared to general elections. But these races are important nonetheless. Many candidates have given their time and energy to make a political run, meeting voters and discussing the issues with them. Hopefully, some of the candidates align with your views and you can select someone to represent you because you believe in him or her. Local election officials are ready for you to vote today, getting the ballots printed, mailing absentee ballots and making sure the polls are staffed. And when the votes have been cast, they will efficiently and accurately compile the results. So, it is time for us to do our part by heading to the polls and casting a ballot. Maybe we can nudge those turnout numbers just a little higher.
An underdog rises: Rebecca Cooke’s loss is a win for rural votes in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats say last night’s primary proved there is victory in loss. State Senator Brad Pfaff won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District with 39% of the vote. Candidate Rebecca Cooke, a political newcomer, came in second, with 31%. Underdogs don’t typically come...
captimes.com
Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit
The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin 2022 primary updates: Michels defeats Kleefisch, see statewide coverage
Tuesday was election day in the state of Wisconsin. Here you'll find all the latest updates on the local and statewide positions that were up for grabs. Follow along with Spectrum News' coverage across the state:
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Senate race: What you need to know ahead of the Primary Election
MILWAUKEE — The Senate race for the Wisconsin primary has been an interesting one over the last few weeks. With many on the Democratic ticket withdrawing from the race — such as Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski — Mandela Barnes will have a better shot as the Democrat on the November ticket. However, you will still see the other candidates’ names on your ballot when casting your vote Tuesday.
See county-by-county results for Wisconsin's August 9 primary election here
Beginning at 8:00 p.m. when polls close, the embedded map in this story will update with county-by-county data for a dozen key races across the state.
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote? Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
