Quick questionnaire for Wisconsin US Senate candidates — Democrats Barnes, Lee, Olikara, Peckarsky, Williams — as primary voting ends Tuesday

Are you ready? It is election day today in Wisconsin. This is a primary election where voters will choose which Republican they want to take on Governor Tony Evers and which Democrat they want to take on U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. They also will decide who they want to make the ballot in a bid to replace La Crosse’s longtime congressman. There are other contests too, like a primary for the local sheriff’s race, and others. But many people won’t take time to vote today. Most primary elections draw small turnouts compared to general elections. But these races are important nonetheless. Many candidates have given their time and energy to make a political run, meeting voters and discussing the issues with them. Hopefully, some of the candidates align with your views and you can select someone to represent you because you believe in him or her. Local election officials are ready for you to vote today, getting the ballots printed, mailing absentee ballots and making sure the polls are staffed. And when the votes have been cast, they will efficiently and accurately compile the results. So, it is time for us to do our part by heading to the polls and casting a ballot. Maybe we can nudge those turnout numbers just a little higher.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO