Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival
Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Frontier Building Sold For $73M+
A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
Wilton office condominium property to become residential apartments
Greenwich Realty Development LLC has purchased the office condominium property 12 Godfrey Place in Wilton for $2.5 million, with the plans of turning it into a residential apartment development. The 10,871-square-foot property is located on 0.625 acres. Three separate entities owned the condominiums in the building, and the transaction was...
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
Register Citizen
New England Brewing Co. plans ‘lifetime move’ to West Haven
WEST HAVEN — In what city officials hope will be a cornerstone of shoreline redevelopment, the Planning and Zoning Commission quizzed developers for a highly-touted brewery project on issues such as parking, length of a lease and when the brewery and taproom might open. Developer Doug Gray of Eclipse...
135 new housing units open at The Audubon in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no shortage of new construction in the Elm City. On Wednesday, city leaders marked the official opening of “Phase 2” of the mixed-use development project “The Audubon New Haven.” They cut the ribbon on 135 new luxury apartments, which includes nearly 7,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail space on Orange […]
Register Citizen
Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
Register Citizen
‘Long time coming’: Ground broken in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood for 69-unit complex with 55 affordable units
NEW HAVEN — Developers connected to a nearby city church broke ground Tuesday on a project to build 69 units of housing — including 55 affordable units — on the triangular former “Joe Grates” property off Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street in the heart of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
therealdeal.com
Richard Gere revealed as discount buyer of Paul Simon’s estate
Richard Gere is on a discount tour of the tri-state area real estate market. The “Pretty Woman” actor been revealed as the mystery buyer of the 32-acre Connecticut estate that Paul Simon and Edie Brickell sold last month at a multimillion-dollar loss. Mansion Global reported the property traded to a trust tied to a recent sale in upstate New York by Gere.
connect-bridgeport.com
New Look Holiday Inn Express Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting
The Holiday Inn Express at White Oaks in Bridgeport will look significantly different to guests as full-sail renovations have now been completed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look hotel took place on Thursday morning and the public had the opportunity to see the interior changes later Thursday evening during an open house.
ctnewsjunkie.com
‘No Tolls’ Co-Founder Teams Up With Stefanowski
As this year’s gubernatorial election entered its final three months, Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski named Patrick Sasser, a Stamford firefighter and organizer of a successful campaign against highway tolls in Connecticut, as his new campaign manager. Sasser assumed the role of campaign manager on Aug. 1, taking over for...
3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
Cine‑4 Closes, Becoming Early Ed Campus
The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
Register Citizen
2 CT state swimming areas reopen, 1 still closed due to water bacteria, officials say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two state park swimming areas reopened Thursday, while another remains closed due to bacteria levels in the water, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Swimming is again allowed at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Owner of New York Accounting Business Charged in PPP Fraud Scheme
According to an indictment filed in the District of Idaho, 57-year-old Eric O’Neil of Bethel, CT, is accused of lying about the number of employees, the monthly payroll, and other information about his business on a loan application to a financial institution in Boise last year, CT Insider reported. In the loan, O’Neil sought $373,201 for his business Accountant R Us Inc.
The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury
The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
Register Citizen
West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program
WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
Register Citizen
Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns to Green Saturday for first time since 2019
NEW HAVEN — The colorful flag of Puerto Rico rose above the New Haven Green Thursday — just as Puerto Rico’s colorful culture will spread across it Saturday as the 2022 Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns downtown for the first time since 2019. This year’s...
Register Citizen
Deer Lake lawsuits dropped; negotiations continue for sale of 255-acre Boy Scout camp
KILLINGWORTH — A lawsuit aiming to protect a bird sanctuary at Deer Lake Scout Reservation, which is for sale, and a countersuit from the Boy Scouts both have been dropped. Robert Brown, spokesman for the Connecticut Yankee Council, confirmed both parties had withdrawn their respective suits. “We did sign...
