Trumbull, CT

WestfairOnline

Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival

Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BREWSTER, NY
New Haven Independent

Frontier Building Sold For $73M+

A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WestfairOnline

Wilton office condominium property to become residential apartments

Greenwich Realty Development LLC has purchased the office condominium property 12 Godfrey Place in Wilton for $2.5 million, with the plans of turning it into a residential apartment development. The 10,871-square-foot property is located on 0.625 acres. Three separate entities owned the condominiums in the building, and the transaction was...
WILTON, CT
WestfairOnline

Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield

Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Business
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

New England Brewing Co. plans ‘lifetime move’ to West Haven

WEST HAVEN — In what city officials hope will be a cornerstone of shoreline redevelopment, the Planning and Zoning Commission quizzed developers for a highly-touted brewery project on issues such as parking, length of a lease and when the brewery and taproom might open. Developer Doug Gray of Eclipse...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

135 new housing units open at The Audubon in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no shortage of new construction in the Elm City. On Wednesday, city leaders marked the official opening of “Phase 2” of the mixed-use development project “The Audubon New Haven.” They cut the ribbon on 135 new luxury apartments, which includes nearly 7,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail space on Orange […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows

WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
therealdeal.com

Richard Gere revealed as discount buyer of Paul Simon’s estate

Richard Gere is on a discount tour of the tri-state area real estate market. The “Pretty Woman” actor been revealed as the mystery buyer of the 32-acre Connecticut estate that Paul Simon and Edie Brickell sold last month at a multimillion-dollar loss. Mansion Global reported the property traded to a trust tied to a recent sale in upstate New York by Gere.
NEW CANAAN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

New Look Holiday Inn Express Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting

The Holiday Inn Express at White Oaks in Bridgeport will look significantly different to guests as full-sail renovations have now been completed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look hotel took place on Thursday morning and the public had the opportunity to see the interior changes later Thursday evening during an open house.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

‘No Tolls’ Co-Founder Teams Up With Stefanowski

As this year’s gubernatorial election entered its final three months, Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski named Patrick Sasser, a Stamford firefighter and organizer of a successful campaign against highway tolls in Connecticut, as his new campaign manager. Sasser assumed the role of campaign manager on Aug. 1, taking over for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Cine‑4 Closes, Becoming Early Ed Campus

The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Owner of New York Accounting Business Charged in PPP Fraud Scheme

According to an indictment filed in the District of Idaho, 57-year-old Eric O’Neil of Bethel, CT, is accused of lying about the number of employees, the monthly payroll, and other information about his business on a loan application to a financial institution in Boise last year, CT Insider reported. In the loan, O’Neil sought $373,201 for his business Accountant R Us Inc.
BETHEL, CT
i95 ROCK

The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury

The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program

WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
WEST HAVEN, CT

