Forecast: Scattered storms this evening

Scattered storms will linger around Southwest Florida this afternoon and evening as temperatures remain mild.

Expect temperatures to slide into the upper 70s by 10 and 11 p.m. tonight before cooling into the middle 70s by sunrise tomorrow morning.

On Wednesday, some of the Saharan Air Layer will move toward the peninsula. This will help to lessen our area’s rain coverage, but as is customary when the Saharan Air Layer is around, temperatures will rise quickly.

Tomorrow’s forecast high is 96 degrees, a degree shy of the record for tomorrow’s date of 97 degrees observed on August 10, 1987.

Our stint with the Saharan Air Layer isn’t expected to linger much past Wednesday. As this stable air mass moves away, rain chances will return by Thursday and Friday with temperatures returning to the low 90s in the afternoon.

In the tropics, we continue to watch a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. It’s too far away from land to determine if it will be a threat to anybody, and right now development odds have been lowered modestly from yesterday.

We’ll continue watching it and keep you updated but through the end of the week there’s no local tropical threats to Florida.