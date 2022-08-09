Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri Food Bank expanding to Jackson
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI)- Increased demand from the community has the Southeast Missouri Food Bank expanding to another location in Jackson. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility in Sikeston was ready to tackle the need for food distribution, but that’s all changed. With more food coming to the distribution center...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Rising food costs. Updated: 5 hours...
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Hope Therapeutic Center expanding
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
KFVS12
Heartland Pets: Meet Tessa 8/12
Your can adopt Boone from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Bradley from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Heartland Pets feat. Christina, Vanellope and Taffeta 8/5. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. |. Your can adopt Christina, Vanellope and Taffeta from Southeast Missouri Pets...
KFVS12
Carbondale Mayor Henry takes leave of absence
Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon, August 12. Grant to go towards additional resources for Vienna schools. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see higher...
RELATED PEOPLE
KFVS12
Heartland News at 9 headlines /10
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man brings back Triceratops skull fragments for Cape Girardeau museum
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Discovery Playhouse Museum in Cape Girardeau has a new addition to its many attractions. From flying to firefighting the museum has it all. Now it has a pre-historic item that kids of all ages will be eager to enjoy. Recently, Director Michael Toeniskoetter...
KFVS12
Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see higher than usual water bills
Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Some Southeast Mo. State University students and their professor are studying the Cape Girardeau...
KFVS12
Marion police officer receives award for heroic action
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Illinois State Police are investigating after it was reported that the Carbondale mayor's wife is dead. Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charleston man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies say heroic residents 'undoubtedly' saved a man's life in fiery Thursday evening crash
PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
KFVS12
Cobden Peach Festival begins Friday
COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A beloved southern Illinois festival begins Friday, August 12. The 84th Annual Peach Festival allows the community to come together for a fun-filled, two-day event. We talked to Gene Dammerman, the president of this year’s festival, who said it’s like a big homecoming event that allows...
kfmo.com
Two Injured in Tuesday Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
KFVS12
Heartland residents helped save man’s life by extinguishing truck fire after crash, deputies say
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say some residents helped save a man’s life after crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a pickup on Thursday evening, August 11. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Ricardo Castanedo of California, was going westbound on Blandville Road when it left the road on the right shoulder for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went into the eastbound lane of travel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Money Talks 8/10/22
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale want to track down the people responsible for multiple acts of vandalism in the city. Officers say surveillance video shows the suspects spraying a dumpster with graffiti over the weekend. That incident adds to the other vandalism cases they began working in July.
thecash-book.com
ATV, UTV use on city streets may be further restricted
After two extended debates in recent months about allowing utility vehicles, ATVs and electric golf carts to operate on residential city streets, the Jackson Board of Aldermen seems to be poised to take some action at its Aug. 15 meeting. City Attorney Curtis Poore presented four proposed city ordinances (exhibits...
kbsi23.com
ISP investigating death of Carbondale mayor’s wife
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the death of a southern Illinois mayor’s wife. According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor John Henry was found dead in the evening hours of August 9.
Comments / 0