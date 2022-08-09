ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heaviest rainfall in 80 years leaves at least eight dead in Seoul

By Thomas Maresca
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qar81_0hA7m8Gl00

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- At least eight people have died and seven more are missing after the heaviest rainfall in 80 years pounded South Korea, leaving streets, subway stations, vehicles and homes flooded in and around the capital city of Seoul, officials said Tuesday.

Parts of Seoul received almost 18 inches of rain from Monday night through late Tuesday afternoon, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. In one district, 5.5 inches of rain fell in an hour on Monday, the highest rate since 1942.

Rain has continued to fall Tuesday and the KMA is forecasting up to 12 more inches of precipitation for Seoul and the surrounding areas through Thursday.

Images on social media and in local news Monday night showed major boulevards in the posh commercial district of Gangnam turned into rivers, with vehicles submerged and floating. Water cascaded down staircases and escalators of some subway stations and inundated platforms, while the city's tranquil urban streams turned into raging rapids.

The storms and flooding left five people dead and four missing in Seoul, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported, while three were killed and two are missing in surrounding Gyeonggi Province. One more person was reported missing in neighboring Gangwon Province.

Among those killed in Seoul were three family members -- two sisters in their 40s and a teenage daughter -- who were trapped in a semi-basement apartment. The elder sister had a developmental disability, according to neighbors cited in a report by news agency Yonhap.

The below-ground homes, known as banjiha, are a common dwelling for Seoul's urban poor and were featured in the Academy Award-winning 2019 film Parasite.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the apartment on Tuesday and instructed officials to conduct a safety review of housing for the elderly and disabled, his office said.

"The more vulnerable people are, the more vulnerable they are to disasters, and only when they are safe will South Korea be safe," he said.

Other casualties of the record rainfall included a local government worker who was electrocuted while removing a fallen tree in Seoul, while in Gyeonggi Province one person was found dead under the debris of a collapsed bus station and another was buried in a landslide.

Four people were reported missing in the wealthy Seocho district of Seoul, some in an underground mall, while two people were swept away by a flooded stream in Gyeonggi.

Several others were reported injured and 391 people were left homeless and had to take shelter in public facilities.

The downpour caused power outages and impacted roads and public transportation around the region. Eight railroad lines reported flooding and subway services were temporarily suspended in some areas.

Yoon led an emergency meeting earlier on Tuesday and called for an overhaul of measures in order to respond to extreme weather caused by climate change.

"The government must review the current disaster management system from square one, given that abnormal weather caused by climate change is becoming a part of everyday life," he said, according to Yonhap.

The president, whose popularity has plummeted to 24% in a Gallup Korea survey released last week, faced criticism on social media for working from home rather than the national emergency headquarters during the early hours of the flood overnight on Monday.

Yoon, who was inaugurated in May, moved the presidential office from the traditional Blue House to a building near the former Yongsan Garrison and commutes from his apartment in Seocho, which was one of Seoul's most heavily flooded areas on Monday.

Opposition lawmaker Rep. Ko Min-jung, who was the spokeswoman for former President Moon Jae-in, criticized Yoon's absence in a Facebook post Tuesday, saying the president was "nowhere to be seen" and was stuck working over the phone "in an isolated house due to heavy rain."

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Heavy Rain#Disaster Management#Kma#Gangnam
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
Vice

Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields

A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Coldest Place in the World Today

Those who believe global warming is not real only need to look at record temperatures that have been posted around the world this week. It was 104 degrees F in London. Most of Europe had record temperatures and huge, unprecedented wildfires. Large portions of the U.S. are expected to have temperatures above 90 today and […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Seoul inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea hit by heavy rainfall

The streets of Seoul were inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea was hit by heavy rainfall.At least nine people were killed in the flash flooding, and over 1,800 people were displaced from their homes.Footage from Tuesday (9 August) shows streets resembling rivers as the country experienced its heaviest downpour in decades.South Korea’s weather agency forecasted up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of rain in the southern regions through to Thursday.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Burst water main leaves street in north London floodedKim Jong-un threatens to use nuclear weapons amid tensions with US and South KoreaTrapped turkey crashes into ceiling, smashes window, causes chaos
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
420K+
Followers
62K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy