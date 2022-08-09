ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WXYZ

Detroit Weather: A cool and occasionally wet weekend ahead

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Another cool night. Partly cloudy with a low of 58°. Light and variable wind. Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers after 2pm. Heavier rain will stay over the western side of the state, and there is some uncertainty how far east the rain moves into southeastern Michigan, but plan for showers by the evening and at night. High of 76°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: A cool and dry night ahead

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool overnight. Low of 56° in Detroit but cooler in the suburbs. It's the first night in the 50s in Detroit since July 30. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

WXYZ Editorial: Get ready for the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise!

WXYZ DETROIT — If it’s August in Metro Detroit, it’s time for the family-fun Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford. The one-day cruise is a Motor City tradition and a throwback to the heyday of the American automotive industry. In the 1950’s and 60’s, cars and trucks...
DETROIT, MI
City
Detroit, MI
99.1 WFMK

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Metro Detroit Festivals and Fairs to Round Out the Summer

Fight off the back-to-school blues at these metro Detroit festivals and fairs. From live music to livestock sales, there’s plenty of neighborhood happenings to scope out before the unofficial end of summer. Charivari Detroit Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance music festival honors the genre’s Detroit roots. Returning for...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza

The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit. Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault. Police told Local 4 that 51-year-old Jason Riddle was found on July 30...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit replacing 28 buses, recruiting new bus drivers and staff

Detroit is getting new buses that use an emissions-reducing technology called clean diesel. The city is also working to recruit new bus drivers and staff to run them. The new 40-foot buses will have bike racks, USB ports for chargers, and screens for what city officials called “video infotainment.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit turns a commercial corridor into a new kind of hot spot

Detroit — A hot spot has emerged in Detroit that is steering some congestion away from the crowded downtown to a bustling business strip on the city's near west side. Since completing the $17 million Livernois Streetscape Project between Clarita and Eight Mile, the Livernois Avenue of Fashion has been transformed. Livernois is now a two-lane roadway instead of three lanes. The area along Livernois has 24-foot-wide sidewalks for café seating, protected bike lanes embedded on the sidewalks, double-crosswalk streetlights, new landscaping and underground infrastructure.
DETROIT, MI

