Hopkinton residents have one item to vote on at Aug. 18 Special Town Meeting

HOPKINTON — The lone warrant article up for consideration at next week's Special Town Meeting asks voters to approve a transfer of $850,000 from the School Department Stabilization Fund to cover increased costs related to an addition being constructed at the Marathon Elementary School.

Special Town Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Hopkinton High School Field House/Athletic Center, 90 Hayden Rowe St.

The Select Board voted last week to place the single article on the warrant. The signed warrant can be found on the town website.

The funding, if approved, will supplement previously approved funding for the Marathon School project. A two-thirds vote at Special Town Meeting is required for passage.

In May 2021, voters at annual Town Meeting approved a $1 million feasibility study for what was then a $3,625,000 project for four additional classrooms to accommodate a rapidly increasing student population. The school, which opened in the fall of 2018 to accommodate preschool through first grade, was built to accommodate 600 children but has already surpassed that figure, accommodating 620 last school year, according to reports.

Six contractors have put in bids to do the work, with the lowest ($3,992,152) coming from Mill City Construction Inc. of Lincoln, Rhode Island.

"Special Town Meeting is an important process by which residents voice their opinions and participate in decision making about pressing matters impacting the town," said Town Manager Norman Khumalo, in a statement. "We encourage registered voters in Hopkinton to attend the Special Town Meeting on Aug. 18."

Residents with questions about Special Town Meeting are advised to call the Hopkinton Town Clerk’s Office at 508-497-9710.