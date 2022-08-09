ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ottawa County's COVID new cases flat; Ohio cases fall 7%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
News Herald
News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ktu7O_0hA7lxj000

Ohio reported 27,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7% from the previous week. The previous week had 29,876 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 14.2% from the week before, with 781,487 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 3.56% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ottawa County reported 99 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 100 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,429 cases and 142 deaths.

Across Ohio, cases fell in 58 counties, with the best declines in Montgomery County, with 1,431 cases from 1,781 a week earlier; in Hamilton County, with 1,865 cases from 2,180; and in Clermont County, with 490 cases from 604.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Jackson County with 515 cases per 100,000 per week; Pike County with 472; and Gallia County with 458. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Franklin County, with 2,914 cases; Cuyahoga County, with 2,857 cases; and Hamilton County, with 1,865. Weekly case counts rose in 30 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Highland, Erie and Hancock counties.

â€‹

In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, eight people were reported dead.

A total of 2,976,027 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 39,133 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 92,112,922 people have tested positive and 1,033,556 people have died.

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 7. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,191
  • The week before that: 2,222
  • Four weeks ago: 1,715

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 72,801
  • The week before that: 72,098
  • Four weeks ago: 67,603

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 24 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 33 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Ottawa County, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
County
Ottawa County, OH
Ottawa County, OH
Government
Ottawa County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
WBNS 10TV Columbus

ODH updates COVID-19 quarantine guidelines as cases continue to drop in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second consecutive week, COVID-19 cases are down in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health reported 26,016 new cases this week. That's 1,769 fewer cases than this time last week. COVID hospitalizations and ICU admissions also remained relatively low. "It appears that the modest surge...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#General Health#Linus Covid#Johns Hopkins University#Cuyahoga Cou
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it

“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: An Ohio congressman wants documents related to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 11, 2022:. (WYSO) - Butler Township Police have provided new details on Stephen Marlow, the man accused of shooting and killing four people on Friday. Investigators say Marlow is a felon, and was therefore barred from possessing the firearm he allegedly used. Police visited the Marlow family home six to eight times over the past five years. A lot of details remain unclear, such as how the victims were chosen. That also includes why Marlow fled to Kansas and when he will return to Ohio. Chief John Porter of the Butler Township police Department spoke at a news conference Wednesday evening that was aired live on local media sites. "We are still waiting for the filings and hearings to take place regarding extradition. So we're not going to comment on it at this time," he said. Porter says that his department is working closely with the Lawrence, Kansas police department in the extradition process. Marlow has been charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of having weapons under disability. Additional state or federal charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
OHIO STATE
toledocitypaper.com

POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?

Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
News Herald

News Herald

406
Followers
178
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Port Clinton News Herald is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Port Clinton and Ottawa County, Ohio

 http://portclintonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy