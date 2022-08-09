ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Commercial projects fuel new Henderson construction in July

By Chuck Stinnett
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hu6Xj_0hA7lu4p00

Millions of dollars of new commercial construction and remodeling projects provided the bulk of new construction projects in Henderson last month, according to city and county building permits.

The Water and Sewer Commission of Henderson received a pair of permits totaling nearly $4.8 million for converting the former Morris Tool & Die plant at 1383 Commonwealth Dr. in Henderson Corporate Park into Henderson Water Utility’s new administrative offices and system operations center.

That will put HWU staff under one roof and in close proximity to the city’s Municipal Service Center, also in Henderson Corporate Park.

The water commission received a $3.3 million permit for commercial remodeling of the former Morris building and $1.5 million for commercial accessory structures that will include a vehicle garage and two outside covered storage buildings, according to HWU General Manager Tom Williams.

Other major commercial projects receiving authorization last month included:

  • Dunkin’: A $45,000 permit to Maruti Donuts 4 Realty LLC for demolition at the former restaurant building (most recently Tokyo Teppanyaki) at 2222 U.S. 41-North and a $1.3 million permit to Arc Construction Co. for commercial remodeling at that same location for a planned Dunkin’ Donuts location and a second use that hasn’t been publicly announced.
  • WARM Center: A $525,000 commercial addition permit for new office space at the Women’s Addiction Recovery Manor Ltd. at 56 N. McKinley St. as well as a $15,000 permit for commercial remodeling at the former Zion United Church of Christ at 437 First St. for office and meeting space.

The Zion UCC congregation voted to donate its First Street property to the Center for Addiction Recovery of Henderson (which operates WARM) when the church disbanded in June 2021 so it could continue to be used for Narcotics Anonymous group meetings and other purposes.

  • Cap & Cork: McDaniel Commercial Properties LLC received a $300,000 permit for extensive remodeling of the former restaurant property at 104 N. Water St. to create the Cap & Cork restaurant and tavern.
  • Hospital remodeling: Key Construction Co. Inc. received a $311,500 permit for commercial remodeling at Deaconess Henderson Hospital at 1305 N. Elm St.
  • Mausoleum: St. Louis Cemetery at 1426 S. Main St. received a $187,230 permit for construction of a new mausoleum.

Those commercial construction permits issued by the city last month totaled nearly $7.4 million.

Meanwhile, the city codes office issued a permit in July for construction of one single-family residence while the county codes office issued permits for two new homes. That compares with just one permit for a new home here in July 2021.

So far this year, the city and county have issued permits for 22 new homes — 12 in the city, 10 in the county — compared with 34 at this time in 2021.

The value of all new construction authorized here in July totaled nearly $8.9 million — of which more than $8 million was in the city — compared with nearly $4.5 million in July 2021.

So far this year, the city and county have issued permits for $163.5 million of construction work, although $125 million of that was for a single permit issued for construction of the Pratt Paper corrugated box recycling mill on the Kentucky 425/South Bypass.

Excluding that permit, new construction activity in the city and county during the first seven months of this year totaled $38.5 million, compared with $20.4 million during the same period last year.

Here are the building permits issued here last month:

July 2020 building permits

City

Commercial accessory: St. Louis Cemetery, 1426 S. Main St., $187,230; and Water & Sewer Commission of Henderson, 1383 Commonwealth Dr., $1.5 million.

Commercial addition: Women’s Addiction Recovery Manor Ltd., 56 N. McKinley St., $525,000.

Commercial remodeling: Arc Construction Co. Inc., 2222 U.S. 41-North, $1.3 million; Key Construction Co. Inc., 1305 N. Elm St., $311,500; Water & Sewer Commission of Henderson, 1383 Commonwealth Dr., $3.3 million; McDaniel Commercial Properties LLC, 104 First St., $300,000; Center for Addiction Recovery of Henderson, 437 First St., $15,000.

Commercial demolition: Maruti Donuts 4 Realty LLC, 2222 U.S. 41-North, $45,000; and Campbell Family Revocable Declaration TR, 3135 Zion Road, $5,000.

Single-family residential demolition: Joel Pruitt, 55 S. Holloway St., $1,500; Mark A. Moore, 831 First St., $7,248; and Mary E. Priest and Robert T. Hancock, 1425 Kentucky Ave., $2,800.

Manufactured homes, new: Sunset Terrace Homes Inc., 909 Hayworth Dr., n/a; J&H Rentals LLC, 627 Graves Dr., n/a; and J&H Rentals LLC, 2365 Old Corydon Rd., n/a.

Single-family residential accessory: Out-Back Pool, Spa & Patio, 544 Blue Heron Lane, $63,300; Jason Messeman, 912 Watson Lane, $13,000; Carter and Lori Dawn Oglesby, 961 Trail Dr., $9,000; Dennis M. and Merre Kay Scott, 2005 Brookstone Dr., $47,000; Circle C Contracting Inc., 8009 Chadwick Lane, $47,000; Hughes Excavation, 1243 Shelby St., $1,050; Evelyn Kay Dean, 1224 Helm St., $1,000; and Joe Mattingly Builders Inc., 231 Hancock St., $79,000.

Single-family residential addition: Misty J. Herren, 1690 Bruce St., $5,500; and David and Linda Septer, 2524 Maclerie St., $8,000.

Single-family residence, new: Adams Construction, 1667 Adams Lane, $220,000.

Single-family residential remodeling: Popham Construction Inc., 210 Hancock St., $103,000; and Cecil and Jacqueline Rauch, 809 Lieber St., $5,000.

Signs: DSS Contracting LLC, 1631 S. Green St., n/a; and Custom Sign & Engineering Inc., 349 Starlite Dr., $38,585.

Total: $8.1 million

County

New residences: Benjamin and Katie Johnston, 7736 Baskett Cemetery Road, $312,415; and Carl Nance, 14052 U.S. 41-Alternate. $250,000.

Raze and remove: Big Rivers Electric Corp, 9000 Hwy 2096, n/a; and U.S. Department of Fish & Wildlife, 7674 Green River Road #2, $6,600.

Signs: Tyson Poultry, 14660 U.S. 41, $9,520; and Audubon Metals, 3055 Ohio Dr, $500.

Manufactured home: Ryan Pitts, 16070 Spottsville Bluff City Road, $204,000.

Garage/utility building: James Gish, 15397 Upper Delaware Road, $40,000.

Total: $823,035

Comments / 0

Related
evansvilleliving.com

What in the Hole is Going On?

The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local dealership comes under new ownership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A new era has begun for Evansville’s Hyundai dealership. After years of ownership under the Duell family, the business was recently purchased by Joe Marshall, who also owns several dealerships across the southern united states. Doug Duell sold the Hyundai location to Marshall, effective August 1, and also sold the Duell’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Beaver Dam receives grant to fund historical legacy project

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Beaver Dam received a $12,000 Community Challenge Grant from the AARP on Wednesday. City officials say that will fund their next historical legacy project, as well as help refurnish some of the town’s historic landmarks. They say as part of a...
BEAVER DAM, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Kentucky Industry
Henderson, KY
Business
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint Energy issues update on N. Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy has issued an update on Wednesday afternoon’s N. Weinbach incident. In the statement, CenterPoint says after being notified on Wednesday afternoon about an incident on N. Weinbach Avenue, crews immediately turned off natural gas service to homes and businesses in the area. Officials say investigations are ongoing, but based on information […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022

Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise

Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permits#Construction Work#Linus Realestate#Home Remodeling#Tavern#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Morris Tool Die#Commonwealth#Hwu#Maruti Donuts#Arc Construction Co
My 1053 WJLT

St. Louis-Based Automotive Group Acquires Duell’s Evansville Kia

If the tagline "I'd rather deal with the Duells" rings a bell, you're probably a current or former Evansville resident. The Duell Automotive Group has been a tri-state household name since the 1980s. But it was announced in a press release that Doug Duell and his family have handed over the "keys" to Duell's Evansville Kia to St. Louis-based Lou Fusz Automotive Group, and Doug will be starting a new chapter as a consultant on the store’s day-to-day operations.
EVANSVILLE, IN
daviessky.org

Independence Bank Fireworks Festival

The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival is planned for Saturday, September 3 at Panther Creek Park. Celebrate the unofficial end of summer with food trucks, inflatables, live music, and fireworks!. Parks Director Ross Leigh provides an event preview with Susanne Story of Independence Bank.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Part of Petersburg Road closed at Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County

A portion of Petersburg Road off of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says Petersburg Road will be closed from Highway 41 to Greendale Drive. Transportation officials say the road is being closed to all traffic except for emergency...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 8, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Alyson K. Bertke; Kaleb E. Oliver; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tanyathorn Harrison; Marianna R. Wagner; Larry E. Bruner II; Inna P. Grishchuk; Gabriel R. Gallatin; Fastilla Decastro; Jessica C. Donnahoo; Malcolm W. Akers; Stephanie R. Miles; Eric R. Alvarez; Ar S. Lar; Matthew R. Abbott; Hailey R. Martin; Sophie J. Leggett; Colton J. Roll; Montana A. Mitchell; Russell S. Wheeler; Mary G. Reschke; Gabriel D. Nies; David L. Bolen; Jaiden D. Calloway.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

751
Followers
486
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy