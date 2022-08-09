Commercial projects fuel new Henderson construction in July

Millions of dollars of new commercial construction and remodeling projects provided the bulk of new construction projects in Henderson last month, according to city and county building permits.

The Water and Sewer Commission of Henderson received a pair of permits totaling nearly $4.8 million for converting the former Morris Tool & Die plant at 1383 Commonwealth Dr. in Henderson Corporate Park into Henderson Water Utility’s new administrative offices and system operations center.

That will put HWU staff under one roof and in close proximity to the city’s Municipal Service Center, also in Henderson Corporate Park.

The water commission received a $3.3 million permit for commercial remodeling of the former Morris building and $1.5 million for commercial accessory structures that will include a vehicle garage and two outside covered storage buildings, according to HWU General Manager Tom Williams.

Other major commercial projects receiving authorization last month included:

Dunkin’: A $45,000 permit to Maruti Donuts 4 Realty LLC for demolition at the former restaurant building (most recently Tokyo Teppanyaki) at 2222 U.S. 41-North and a $1.3 million permit to Arc Construction Co. for commercial remodeling at that same location for a planned Dunkin’ Donuts location and a second use that hasn’t been publicly announced.

WARM Center: A $525,000 commercial addition permit for new office space at the Women's Addiction Recovery Manor Ltd. at 56 N. McKinley St. as well as a $15,000 permit for commercial remodeling at the former Zion United Church of Christ at 437 First St. for office and meeting space.

The Zion UCC congregation voted to donate its First Street property to the Center for Addiction Recovery of Henderson (which operates WARM) when the church disbanded in June 2021 so it could continue to be used for Narcotics Anonymous group meetings and other purposes.

Cap & Cork: McDaniel Commercial Properties LLC received a $300,000 permit for extensive remodeling of the former restaurant property at 104 N. Water St. to create the Cap & Cork restaurant and tavern.

Hospital remodeling: Key Construction Co. Inc. received a $311,500 permit for commercial remodeling at Deaconess Henderson Hospital at 1305 N. Elm St.

Mausoleum: St. Louis Cemetery at 1426 S. Main St. received a $187,230 permit for construction of a new mausoleum.

Those commercial construction permits issued by the city last month totaled nearly $7.4 million.

Meanwhile, the city codes office issued a permit in July for construction of one single-family residence while the county codes office issued permits for two new homes. That compares with just one permit for a new home here in July 2021.

So far this year, the city and county have issued permits for 22 new homes — 12 in the city, 10 in the county — compared with 34 at this time in 2021.

The value of all new construction authorized here in July totaled nearly $8.9 million — of which more than $8 million was in the city — compared with nearly $4.5 million in July 2021.

So far this year, the city and county have issued permits for $163.5 million of construction work, although $125 million of that was for a single permit issued for construction of the Pratt Paper corrugated box recycling mill on the Kentucky 425/South Bypass.

Excluding that permit, new construction activity in the city and county during the first seven months of this year totaled $38.5 million, compared with $20.4 million during the same period last year.

Here are the building permits issued here last month:

July 2020 building permits

City

Commercial accessory: St. Louis Cemetery, 1426 S. Main St., $187,230; and Water & Sewer Commission of Henderson, 1383 Commonwealth Dr., $1.5 million.

Commercial addition: Women’s Addiction Recovery Manor Ltd., 56 N. McKinley St., $525,000.

Commercial remodeling: Arc Construction Co. Inc., 2222 U.S. 41-North, $1.3 million; Key Construction Co. Inc., 1305 N. Elm St., $311,500; Water & Sewer Commission of Henderson, 1383 Commonwealth Dr., $3.3 million; McDaniel Commercial Properties LLC, 104 First St., $300,000; Center for Addiction Recovery of Henderson, 437 First St., $15,000.

Commercial demolition: Maruti Donuts 4 Realty LLC, 2222 U.S. 41-North, $45,000; and Campbell Family Revocable Declaration TR, 3135 Zion Road, $5,000.

Single-family residential demolition: Joel Pruitt, 55 S. Holloway St., $1,500; Mark A. Moore, 831 First St., $7,248; and Mary E. Priest and Robert T. Hancock, 1425 Kentucky Ave., $2,800.

Manufactured homes, new: Sunset Terrace Homes Inc., 909 Hayworth Dr., n/a; J&H Rentals LLC, 627 Graves Dr., n/a; and J&H Rentals LLC, 2365 Old Corydon Rd., n/a.

Single-family residential accessory: Out-Back Pool, Spa & Patio, 544 Blue Heron Lane, $63,300; Jason Messeman, 912 Watson Lane, $13,000; Carter and Lori Dawn Oglesby, 961 Trail Dr., $9,000; Dennis M. and Merre Kay Scott, 2005 Brookstone Dr., $47,000; Circle C Contracting Inc., 8009 Chadwick Lane, $47,000; Hughes Excavation, 1243 Shelby St., $1,050; Evelyn Kay Dean, 1224 Helm St., $1,000; and Joe Mattingly Builders Inc., 231 Hancock St., $79,000.

Single-family residential addition: Misty J. Herren, 1690 Bruce St., $5,500; and David and Linda Septer, 2524 Maclerie St., $8,000.

Single-family residence, new: Adams Construction, 1667 Adams Lane, $220,000.

Single-family residential remodeling: Popham Construction Inc., 210 Hancock St., $103,000; and Cecil and Jacqueline Rauch, 809 Lieber St., $5,000.

Signs: DSS Contracting LLC, 1631 S. Green St., n/a; and Custom Sign & Engineering Inc., 349 Starlite Dr., $38,585.

Total: $8.1 million

County

New residences: Benjamin and Katie Johnston, 7736 Baskett Cemetery Road, $312,415; and Carl Nance, 14052 U.S. 41-Alternate. $250,000.

Raze and remove: Big Rivers Electric Corp, 9000 Hwy 2096, n/a; and U.S. Department of Fish & Wildlife, 7674 Green River Road #2, $6,600.

Signs: Tyson Poultry, 14660 U.S. 41, $9,520; and Audubon Metals, 3055 Ohio Dr, $500.

Manufactured home: Ryan Pitts, 16070 Spottsville Bluff City Road, $204,000.

Garage/utility building: James Gish, 15397 Upper Delaware Road, $40,000.

Total: $823,035