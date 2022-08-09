ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Roundup: Owen Auxter honored as Eagle Scout

Auxter receives Eagle Scout honor

PORT CLINTON — Owen Auxter has obtained the rank of Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 360 of Port Clinton, chartered by Trinity United Methodist Church.

He joined scouting in the first grade as a Tiger Scout and finished by earning his Arrow of Light with Cub Scout Pack 361. Auxter then joined Boy Scout Troop 360 continued on until reaching the highest rank in scouting. Some of his requirements and accomplishments include earning 28 merit badges, serving as patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, and historian before completing the Eagle Scout project.

His project involved planning, fundraising, and implementing the building and installation of eight raised garden beds for Port Clinton High School. In the courtyard, sod was removed, the wood frames were installed, liners placed, and several layers of compost and soil brought in by wheelbarrow. He also obtained a watering hose and small shed. A variety of vegetables have been planted and will be incorporated in the cafeteria. Once completed, Auxter submitted a detailed manuscript for a board of review. With National Council approval, Auxter was honored with an Eagle Court of Honor at St. John Lutheran Church on SundayAug. 7.

Salvation Army holds Christmas in July

PORT CLINTON — The Salvation Army-Port Clinton Service Center received assistance from Catawba Moorings, Hidden Beach Bar and the following Red Kettle Sites: Friendship Food Stores – PC and Catawba and Twin Oast Brewery for the 2022 Christmas In July Campaign.

Catawba Moorings (Dockers with Donations), Hidden Beach Bar, along with the collaboration of the Bell ringing sites including Friendship Stores and Twin Oast Brewery, and bell ringers brought the 2022 Christmas in July total campaign to $2,746.95.

Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Tools for School Program. To make a donation to any of The Salvation Army-Ottawa County Programs, call Director Maureen Saponari at 419-732-2769.

Bellevue Hospital Foundation holds golf outing

CLYDE — The 42nd Annual Foundation Golf Outing of The Bellevue Hospital (TBH) was held on July 27 at Green Hills Golf Course in Clyde, with the proceeds to benefit the Hospital Foundation.

“I would personally like to thank all of the individuals, groups, and businesses who supported our golf outing during this unprecedented year,” commented Dennis Sabo, TBH Foundation Director. “This outing has long been a very successful event because of those people. Last year alone, the Foundation Golf Outing raised over $25,000 which helped defray the cost of TBH’s new 3D mammography system, helping advance the fight against breast cancer in the local communities. Proceeds from this year’s outing will benefit TBH’s Cancer Care and Infusion Services Department.”

The Firelands Health foursome shot a 22-under-par 49 to take Open Flight honors in the outing. Members of the winning team were Jeremy Normington-Slay, Paul Koch, Pete Kowalski and Craig Stahl.

The team from First National Bank shot an 18-under-par 53 to win the Mixed Flight Division. Members of the team were Dean Miller, Tom Barth, Jim Fitzgerald and Ceilia Fitzgerald.

Prizes were awarded during the dinner to the following winners. First place teams won $400 each, followed by $200 for second place teams and $100 for third place teams.

Open Division: First place (49) – Firelands Health; second place (51) – Premier Bank; third place (51) – Hylant Group.

Mixed Division: First place (53) – First National Bank; second place (55) – The Reconstruction Institute; third place (57) – ProMedica Memorial Hospital.

Field prize winners for closest to pin 2nd shot, closest to the pin tee shot, closest to the pond (not in) from tee shot, longest drives, and longest putts were also awarded.

Door prize ticket holders had a wide variety of items they could win. Door prize items included: A Corkcicle wine basket and gift card for a microneedling spa treatment, donated by The Willows at Bellevue and Tranzitionz Salon & Spa; a Sentinel II Electric Safe, donated by Cleveland Door Controls, Inc; a golf cart bag, golf umbrella and $100 gift card to Top Golf, donated by Emrhein & Associates and J.B. & Sons Contracting, Inc.; two Cleveland Guardians ticket packages along with eyewear gift sets, donated by Chris Caputo and Manbeck, Caputo & Pifer Financial and MyEyeDr and more.

#Eagle Scout#Scout Troop#Cub Scout#Boy Scout#National Council#An Eagle Court#St John Lutheran Church#Sundayaug#Salvation Army
