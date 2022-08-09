ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County’s top returning defensive players for 2022

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
Here is a look that the top returning defensive football players for the upcoming season, as selected by staff of The Advocate.

Matthew Chaykowski, Granville

Chaykowski, a senior linebacker, made 72 1/2 tackles and one interception for the Blue Aces’ defense which held six consecutive opponents to 14 points or less.

Tyler Collura, Utica

Collura, a junior linebacker, is an ironman for the program, playing a physical inside linebacker and running in between the tackles for the offense.

Connor Corbett, Heath

Corbett, a sophomore linebacker, made an instant impact for the Bulldogs, making 141 tackles, including 20 for loss as a freshman, helping Heath reach the Division IV regional semifinals.

Garrett Grinstead, Johnstown

Grinstead, a senior, will be a four-year starter, who always has his opponents’ attention. He is the latest in the long line of dominant defensive ends for the Johnnies.

Josh Hicks, Lakewood

Hicks, a senior defensive back, is a fearless tackler out of the secondary for the Lancers, making more than 50 last season, and he also is one to watch when the ball is in the air.

Grant Hoff, Licking Heights

Hoff, a senior linebacker, was the heartbeat of a defense that excelled down the stretch, allowing 20 total points during the final two games of the regular season to vault the Hornets into the Division II playoffs.

James Kalas, Northridge

Kalas, a senior defensive end, made 27 1/2 tackles and two sacks, setting the edge for a Vikings defense that is set to continue its ascent this season.

Luke Mumford, Watkins Memorial

Mumford, a senior defensive end, has been a fixture in the Watkins defense during his career. He made 30 tackles for the Warriors last season.

Trey Robinson, Newark

Robinson, a senior safety, made 24 tackles and one interception for the Wildcats last season and as the most veteran member of defense will again aim to be a primary playmaker in the secondary.

Brendan Sheehan, Newark Catholic

Sheehan, a senior linebacker, will be a four-year starter for the Green Wave. He made 91 tackles and two interceptions last season, helping NC reach the Division VII state final.

Ayden Stalnaker, Licking Valley

Stalnaker, a senior defensive back, is expected to have a breakout season on offense, but he already has locked down opposing receivers. He had a season-best 9 1/2 tackles against Watterson.

LICKING COUNTY, OH
