ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County Times

2 San Rocco festivals ... and a guide to help you pick

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

CENTER TWP. − Failing to settle their differences, two San Rocco Festa groups will host separate Italian festivals this weekend, at the same times and in the same township (Center).

The San Rocco Cultural Committee and the San Rocco Foundation both also plan to have separate processions through the streets of Aliquippa on Sunday morning, gathering at the same time and same street corner.

Gallery of past festivals: A look at the San Rocco Festival during it's time in Aliquippa

The Cultural Committee and the Foundation are in a dispute over leadership and control of a festival originated by Italian immigrants in Aliquippa in 1925. The Foundation filed court papers to try to prevent the Cultural Committee from hosting a San Rocco Festa, but a Beaver County judge Tuesday denied the motion.

More: Festival clash: San Rocco Festa dispute goes to court

Here's a guide to what each San Rocco Festa will offer:

San Rocco Festa, St. Frances Cabrini campus

Address: 115 Trinity Drive, Center.

Hosted by: San Rocco Foundation.

Festival hours: Entertainment starts 6:30 p.m. nightly.

Friday, Aug. 12 entertainment: Lucci & Palombo sing The Hits of Italy, The Jaggerz, fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkR7B_0hA7lgxt00

Saturday, Aug. 13 entertainment: "Broadway in Beaver County," Dr. Zoot, Baby Doll Dance.

Sunday, Aug. 14 entertainment: Bronte Lucci, Casanova & The Divas, farewell.

Also: Carla The Clown and The Strolling Faiellas throughout the weekend.

Food: Sauce-making contest; Italian bake sale with chiambelli and biscotti; alternating food trucks and vendors including Papa Dukes, When in Rome Pizza, Bruster’s Italian Ice, Cousins Lobster, Steel City Fries, Little Europe, Rescue Dogs, R&G Smoke shack, fried dough by Knights of Columbus, Los Gingos and more. Plus the foundation's own food booth selling homemade Italian favorites such as meatballs, pasta e fagioli and sausage

Admission: $3; 12 and under free (must be accompanied by adult.)

Parking: Free parking, plus bus service from 6 p.m. until one hour after entertainment ends based at CJ Betters Shopping Center, 3468 Brodhead Road.

More info: sanroccofoundation.org

More: Competing San Rocco Festas scheduled; one near mall, another at a Center Twp. church

San Rocco Festa, Beaver Valley Auto Mall field

Address: 750 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., Center.

Hosted by: San Rocco Cultural Committee.

Festival hours: 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. daily.

Friday, Aug. 12 entertainment: The Fabulous Frankie Capri, JoAnn Robertozzi & Louis Vanaria singing duo from New York, San Rocco Festa Band at 8:30 p.m., autograph signing by actor Louis Vanaria ("A Bronx Tale," "The Irishman.")

Saturday, Aug. 13 entertainment: The Fabulous Frankie Capri;, Mojo Dia & The Usual Suspects, Lights Out tribute to Frankie Valli, Zambelli Fireworks at 10:30 p.m. with the Ballabe Band.

Sunday, Aug. 14 entertainment: John Tucci's military and first responder salute, San Rocco Festa Band, Lights Out (a "Jersey Beach Boys" show), Traditional Baby Doll Dance with the Ballabe Band at 10:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZM8y_0hA7lgxt00

Also: Magician and balloon artist Bob Mullins throughout the festival.

Food: Hot Ash Woodfire Pizza, Kaczor Raviolis and Gnocchi, Kathy's Katering, Little Nicky's Ristorante Di Strada, Hermes Mediterranean, Ambridge Rotary (funnel cakes), Kip's Ice Cream, Rita's Italian Ice, Red Eyed Rosies, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, plus homemade Italian cookies, pop, water, beer and wine from the San Rocco Cultural Committee.

Admission: $3; 12-and-under free with adult.

Parking: Free.

More info: sanrocco.org

Aliquippa processions

In time-honored tradition, festival supporters will march in a procession through streets of Aliquippa following the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Titus Parish on Franklin Avenue. Some family members carry banners bearing their last names. As the procession begins walking, participants approach and pin money to a banner that in years past was accompanied by a large Saint Rocco statue, imported from Italy in 1958, carried by a group of men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FY1VR_0hA7lgxt00

The San Rocco Foundation says its Sunday procession "will start after Mass at approximately 11 a.m. at the corner of Polk and Division streets. We will finish past the American Italian Club."

The San Rocco Cultural Committee also says its Sunday procession will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of Polk and Division streets in Aliquippa's Sheffield Terrace area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3Qyw_0hA7lgxt00

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: 2 San Rocco festivals ... and a guide to help you pick

Comments / 3

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh

Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Little Italy Days returning to Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — In just a week and a half, everyone in Pittsburgh will get to be Italian for the weekend. Little Italy Days will return for its 20th anniversary starting Aug. 18. The four-day festival along Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield will feature food, music and the annual bocce tournament.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead

Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Italian Food#Jersey#Wine#Pizza#The San Rocco Foundation#St Frances Cabrini#Trinity Drive Center#Lucci Palombo#The Hits Of Italy
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona Presbyterian Church sets date for its final service

Verona Presbyterian Church will soon shut its doors for good. Church leaders said its membership has dwindled over the years from more than 400 to just 31 people, and about 10 come to Sunday services religiously. The pandemic also had a tremendous impact in cutting programs and stopped in-person services...
VERONA, PA
explore venango

The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
CLARION, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Take Your Taste Buds On Vacation Without Leaving Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Magazine headquarters is located on Washington’s Landing, formerly Herrs Island. That’s about as close to a vacation as I’m going to get this year. I’m sure a lot of Pittsburghers are in the same boat thanks to high gas prices, inflation and the lingering threat of Covid.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population

Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location — Coraopolis — was until recently known mostly as a sleepy river town 10 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, hemmed in by water, trees, and steep hillsides. But a burst of redevelopment has coincided with an influx of Latino residents, returning the town to something more resembling its early 20th century past, where incoming workers from Italy and the Balkans contributed to decades of vibrant growth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team

Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood

Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is

It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Butler Farm Show underway in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — The 74th annual Butler Farm Show is underway in Butler County, continuing through Aug. 13. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist Cary Toaso visited the showgrounds on Route 68 to give viewers a look at this year's fair. Watch the video above. Visitors can see animals and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy