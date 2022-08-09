2 San Rocco festivals ... and a guide to help you pick

CENTER TWP. − Failing to settle their differences, two San Rocco Festa groups will host separate Italian festivals this weekend, at the same times and in the same township (Center).

The San Rocco Cultural Committee and the San Rocco Foundation both also plan to have separate processions through the streets of Aliquippa on Sunday morning, gathering at the same time and same street corner.

Gallery of past festivals: A look at the San Rocco Festival during it's time in Aliquippa

The Cultural Committee and the Foundation are in a dispute over leadership and control of a festival originated by Italian immigrants in Aliquippa in 1925. The Foundation filed court papers to try to prevent the Cultural Committee from hosting a San Rocco Festa, but a Beaver County judge Tuesday denied the motion.

More: Festival clash: San Rocco Festa dispute goes to court

Here's a guide to what each San Rocco Festa will offer:

San Rocco Festa, St. Frances Cabrini campus

Address: 115 Trinity Drive, Center.

Hosted by: San Rocco Foundation.

Festival hours: Entertainment starts 6:30 p.m. nightly.

Friday, Aug. 12 entertainment: Lucci & Palombo sing The Hits of Italy, The Jaggerz, fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13 entertainment: "Broadway in Beaver County," Dr. Zoot, Baby Doll Dance.

Sunday, Aug. 14 entertainment: Bronte Lucci, Casanova & The Divas, farewell.

Also: Carla The Clown and The Strolling Faiellas throughout the weekend.

Food: Sauce-making contest; Italian bake sale with chiambelli and biscotti; alternating food trucks and vendors including Papa Dukes, When in Rome Pizza, Bruster’s Italian Ice, Cousins Lobster, Steel City Fries, Little Europe, Rescue Dogs, R&G Smoke shack, fried dough by Knights of Columbus, Los Gingos and more. Plus the foundation's own food booth selling homemade Italian favorites such as meatballs, pasta e fagioli and sausage

Admission: $3; 12 and under free (must be accompanied by adult.)

Parking: Free parking, plus bus service from 6 p.m. until one hour after entertainment ends based at CJ Betters Shopping Center, 3468 Brodhead Road.

More info: sanroccofoundation.org

More: Competing San Rocco Festas scheduled; one near mall, another at a Center Twp. church

San Rocco Festa, Beaver Valley Auto Mall field

Address: 750 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., Center.

Hosted by: San Rocco Cultural Committee.

Festival hours: 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. daily.

Friday, Aug. 12 entertainment: The Fabulous Frankie Capri, JoAnn Robertozzi & Louis Vanaria singing duo from New York, San Rocco Festa Band at 8:30 p.m., autograph signing by actor Louis Vanaria ("A Bronx Tale," "The Irishman.")

Saturday, Aug. 13 entertainment: The Fabulous Frankie Capri;, Mojo Dia & The Usual Suspects, Lights Out tribute to Frankie Valli, Zambelli Fireworks at 10:30 p.m. with the Ballabe Band.

Sunday, Aug. 14 entertainment: John Tucci's military and first responder salute, San Rocco Festa Band, Lights Out (a "Jersey Beach Boys" show), Traditional Baby Doll Dance with the Ballabe Band at 10:30 p.m.

Also: Magician and balloon artist Bob Mullins throughout the festival.

Food: Hot Ash Woodfire Pizza, Kaczor Raviolis and Gnocchi, Kathy's Katering, Little Nicky's Ristorante Di Strada, Hermes Mediterranean, Ambridge Rotary (funnel cakes), Kip's Ice Cream, Rita's Italian Ice, Red Eyed Rosies, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, plus homemade Italian cookies, pop, water, beer and wine from the San Rocco Cultural Committee.

Admission: $3; 12-and-under free with adult.

Parking: Free.

More info: sanrocco.org

Aliquippa processions

In time-honored tradition, festival supporters will march in a procession through streets of Aliquippa following the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Titus Parish on Franklin Avenue. Some family members carry banners bearing their last names. As the procession begins walking, participants approach and pin money to a banner that in years past was accompanied by a large Saint Rocco statue, imported from Italy in 1958, carried by a group of men.

The San Rocco Foundation says its Sunday procession "will start after Mass at approximately 11 a.m. at the corner of Polk and Division streets. We will finish past the American Italian Club."

The San Rocco Cultural Committee also says its Sunday procession will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of Polk and Division streets in Aliquippa's Sheffield Terrace area.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: 2 San Rocco festivals ... and a guide to help you pick