ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 MNC

Silver Alert for 12-year-old girl reported missing from South Bend canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Trinity Martin has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Trinity Martin, 12. Trinity is described as 12-year-old, black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike shoes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Lacie has been recovered safety by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Jamison has been placed under arrest. The Walkerton Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Lacie Lynn Mattke. Lacie weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She...
WALKERTON, IN
abc57.com

Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Police in Michiana dealing with crashes

Police throughout Michiana have been dealing with several crashes in the past few days. A 55-year-old man on a bicycle was hurt when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The collision happened just after...
CASS COUNTY, MI
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart teen

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The teen returned home safely, police said. ELKHART, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old Black female. She’s 5 feet 5 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen […]
hometownnewsnow.com

Funeral Saturday for Crash Victim

(La Porte County, IN) - Funeral services are scheduled tomorrow for a New Prairie High School graduate killed in a motor vehicle crash last week. Zachery Potts, 27, worked for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski as district director at the U.S. House of Representatives. They were killed on August 3 in a head-on collision near Nappanee. Another member of the Walorski staff and the other driver also perished in the crash.
THREE OAKS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Silver Alert#Police
Times-Union Newspaper

Man Finds Home On Fire After Getting Home From Work

The renter of a mobile home got home from work Wednesday night only to find heavy smoke in the house. Atwood Fire Chief Chad Heckaman said his department received the call for the fire at 3529 W. CR 100S, lot 7, Warsaw, at 8:04 p.m. “The occupant got home from...
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Michigan City Shooting

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City shooting. 24-year-old Robert Kelly of Westville is charged with aggravated battery and other felony counts. In March, Kelly allegedly shot a man in the 500 block of Holliday Street. According to authorities, he went to a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
FREMONT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Car thefts in Goshen

Goshen Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins. Investigators say the break-ins and thefts of around a dozen cars happened during the overnight hours on Monday, Aug. 8, in neighborhoods between along 12th Street to 16th Street. Items taken include clothing, money, bank cards, a wallet, a passport, a...
GOSHEN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Driver on Meth Arrested

(Kingsford Heights, IN) - Another driver from Kingsford Heights is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Jerrod Bratcher, 40, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, a police officer began following a 1997 Lincoln after the...
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS, IN
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jonnie Jones-Gunn, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by two years...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mom Accused of Abandoning Children

(La Porte, IN) - A LaPorte woman could face time in prison after she allegedly deserted her children. Jennifer Olsen, 39, is charged with the neglect of a dependent. About a month ago, police responded to the 200 block of State Street, where six children were inside the home. The...
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy