abc57.com
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old out of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Trinity Martin out of South Bend. The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Martin, who is believed to have run away from her home on the morning of August 5. Martin ran...
95.3 MNC
Silver Alert for 12-year-old girl reported missing from South Bend canceled
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Trinity Martin has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Trinity Martin, 12. Trinity is described as 12-year-old, black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike shoes.
WNDU
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Lacie has been recovered safety by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Jamison has been placed under arrest. The Walkerton Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Lacie Lynn Mattke. Lacie weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She...
abc57.com
Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
WNDU
LaPorte County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing man
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in LaPorte County need your help finding a missing man. Brett A. Lawson, 38, was last seen on July 31 in the 3100 West block of Small Road in Center Township between 1 a.m. CDT and 2 a.m. CDT. Brett is 5′10″ and weighs...
95.3 MNC
Police in Michiana dealing with crashes
Police throughout Michiana have been dealing with several crashes in the past few days. A 55-year-old man on a bicycle was hurt when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The collision happened just after...
Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart teen
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The teen returned home safely, police said. ELKHART, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old Black female. She’s 5 feet 5 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Funeral Saturday for Crash Victim
(La Porte County, IN) - Funeral services are scheduled tomorrow for a New Prairie High School graduate killed in a motor vehicle crash last week. Zachery Potts, 27, worked for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski as district director at the U.S. House of Representatives. They were killed on August 3 in a head-on collision near Nappanee. Another member of the Walorski staff and the other driver also perished in the crash.
Times-Union Newspaper
Man Finds Home On Fire After Getting Home From Work
The renter of a mobile home got home from work Wednesday night only to find heavy smoke in the house. Atwood Fire Chief Chad Heckaman said his department received the call for the fire at 3529 W. CR 100S, lot 7, Warsaw, at 8:04 p.m. “The occupant got home from...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Michigan City Shooting
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City shooting. 24-year-old Robert Kelly of Westville is charged with aggravated battery and other felony counts. In March, Kelly allegedly shot a man in the 500 block of Holliday Street. According to authorities, he went to a...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
wtvbam.com
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe page set up following last Friday’s fatal crash east of Orland, Indiana
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral expenses and medical costs for a family involved in a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland, Indiana last Friday afternoon. The crash took the life of 43-year-old Lonnie...
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
95.3 MNC
Car thefts in Goshen
Goshen Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins. Investigators say the break-ins and thefts of around a dozen cars happened during the overnight hours on Monday, Aug. 8, in neighborhoods between along 12th Street to 16th Street. Items taken include clothing, money, bank cards, a wallet, a passport, a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Driver on Meth Arrested
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - Another driver from Kingsford Heights is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Jerrod Bratcher, 40, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, a police officer began following a 1997 Lincoln after the...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jonnie Jones-Gunn, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by two years...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mom Accused of Abandoning Children
(La Porte, IN) - A LaPorte woman could face time in prison after she allegedly deserted her children. Jennifer Olsen, 39, is charged with the neglect of a dependent. About a month ago, police responded to the 200 block of State Street, where six children were inside the home. The...
1 Person Hospitalised Following A Motorcycle Accident In Mason Township (Mason Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident that hospitalized an Elkhart man. According to the officials, the crash occurred just before [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
