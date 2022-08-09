It’s a festival weekend across the TriCounty area. See how early settlers lived at the Goshenhoppen Historians Folk Festival in Perkiomenville. Go vegan, if only for a few hours, at the Phoenixville VegFest. Dance a jig at the Old Fiddlers’ Picnic in Coatesville. And say hello to your neighbors at Limerick’s Community Day or the annual fire company car show in Collegeville.

PERKIOMENVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO