Shreveport, LA

4 People Hospitalised After A Crash Near Jewella Avenue (Shreveport, LA)

 3 days ago

On Sunday afternoon, a multi-vehicle accident occurred near Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive, and four people were taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Toyota sedan and Acura SUV involved in the crash deployed their [..]

KTAL

Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD crews called to Werner Park house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Friday, Aug. 12. Dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Drexel Street in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. Fire officials on scene say the house was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City worker who was shot is glad to be alive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPAR worker injured in shooting

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. The woman says one bullet even entered her mother’s bedroom. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. LSU Health...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
CARTHAGE, TX
KSLA

City worker shot in his arm outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A City of Shreveport worker is recuperating after being shot while trying to de-escalate a situation at one of the city’s recreation centers, a city official said. The Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) employee was shot in one of his arms, Councilman Jerry Bowman...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. New Christian school opens in Marshall. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Heart Dream Christian Academy held its first day of...
CADDO PARISH, LA
