Android Authority
Oppo could challenge Samsung foldables by basically copying them
Oppo is challenging Samsung with foldables of its own. It’s expected that Oppo will offer both a tablet-like phone and a clamshell phone. Both phones are expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. Oppo may be relatively new to the foldable phone market, but it...
Android Authority
Motorola has launched the world's first 200MP camera phone
The Motorola X30 Pro could easily be the most powerful flagship phone of this year. Motorola has launched the X30 Pro in China. It’s the first phone to feature a 200MP camera. It’s also Motorola’s fastest charging phone. Motorola unveiled the Razr 2022 today, but the foldable...
Android Authority
Poll: Are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 hot or not?
What do you think of Samsung's fourth-generation foldable phones?. Samsung’s fourth-generation (give or take) foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — are finally here. They feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, so you can expect better performance on the duo compared to the Galaxy S22 series.
Android Authority
Watch Galaxy Unpacked: Catch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 reveal and more!
Watch the event right here for Samsung's latest announcements. Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked today. The event will be live streamed and you can watch it right here. Samsung is expected to show off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Tired of waiting for Samsung’s...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro hands-on: Still a classic?
Rugged, refined, and ready for adventure. Samsung’s game plan for the summer 2022 Unpacked event seems to be, “refine, don’t rebuild.” Instead of reimagining its smartwatches and foldables from the ground up, it’s improving on existing designs to add power and longevity where it’s needed most. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are great examples, and we’ve had the chance to spend a little time with the new wearables. Here are just a few of our first impressions.
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Aug. 10)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Android Authority
Report: OnePlus Nord Watch leak reveals multiple variants
The leaked renders reveal new details on OnePlus’s upcoming device. OnePlus Nord Watch renders have been found in the wild. The images show two models in five variants. The leak also reveals features and a price for India. A leak obtained by 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma,...
Android Authority
It seems Pixel 6a's display is capable of 90Hz refresh rate, but it's locked out
A hacker has apparently demonstrated that the Pixel 6a can get up to at least 90Hz. A hacker on Twitter has shown a Google Pixel 6a refresh rate reaching 90Hz. The Pixel 6a is sold as having a 60Hz rate. It’s possible higher refresh rates are locked out using the...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🐉 Two 'Snap'dragons battle it out
A battle for chip supremacy between Qualcomm's finest, a rumor recap of Samsung's upcoming foldables, and more tech news. 🥑 Rise and shine, dear readers. It’s time for your daily dose of tech news and then some. Today is launch day in the tech world, so we at Android Authority are currently scurrying to get you all the info about Samsung’s new foldable phones as soon as they go official. Want to know more? We’ve added recap links in the news roundup below. But before that, let’s look at how the chip inside these upcoming phones — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 — performs compared to its older sibling.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👐 Xiaomi's cheaper Fold 4 alternative
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Nothing Phone 1's marketing blunder, sticking it to Comcast, and more tech news. 🔥 Happy Friday! It’s still pretty hot and miserable, and I don’t know about you but I’m ready for summer to be over. I simply cannot reconcile my desire to be eco-friendly with my need to turn on the air conditioning.
Android Authority
How to delete an address on Amazon
One of Amazon’s best features is its quick home delivery, with most deliveries arriving in just a couple of days if you’re a Prime subscriber. If you’ve moved recently, you might have forgotten to update the necessary information on Amazon. You certainly don’t want to be in a situation where your deliveries are sent to your old address. Here’s how to delete addresses on Amazon. Don’t want to keep your Amazon account at all? Here’s how to delete that too.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Making the most popular foldable better
Has Samsung done enough with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to retain the title of world's most popular foldable?. Samsung isn’t shy about letting you know that the Galaxy Z Flip 3, not the Fold 3, is the world’s most popular foldable — and we can see why. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 aims to take the $999 clamshell recipe that took over the world and improve upon it. These are our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Android Authority
Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging?
Wireless charging is usually one of the first features to go out the window in the world of budget smartphones. If you’re thinking of getting Apple’s latest affordable handset, or already have it, you may be wondering; does the iPhone SE have wireless charging? Let’s get you up to speed and see if you can enjoy untethered charging using the iPhone SE.
Android Authority
Pixel Watch with short battery life hinted at by Fitbit app APK teardown
Based on the information, the battery life doesn’t sound too impressive. An APK teardown of the Fitbit app revealed Fitbit is readying support for Google’s Wear OS. Certain details discovered in the lines of code potentially reveal what we could expect to see from the Pixel Watch in terms of battery life.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You still want to buy this old OnePlus flagship
You would rather buy this OnePlus phone instead of the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 10T launched recently. It’s the second OnePlus flagship phone for 2022, so you would expect it to be better than the OnePlus 10 Pro that launched before it. This isn’t the case with the new phone, though. Most of our readers think the OnePlus 10T is not so hot, probably because of all the sacrifices it makes to keep the price low. But there’s one OnePlus flagship that people are still willing to buy. It’s not even a new phone. But folks think this may be the best time to pick it up.
Android Authority
Nothing Phone 1 brightness rating dropped by 40% while no one was looking
The truth behind its original advertised rating is a little murky. Nothing advertised its Phone 1 had a brightness rating of 1,200 nits. It was discovered the Phone 1 is only capable of hitting 700 nits currently. The hardware is capable of emitting 1,200 nits, but would need a software...
Android Authority
Disney Plus ad-based plan begins December 8, prices going way up on other plans
Will you stand to watch commercials to save some money on Disney Plus?. The Disney Plus subscription service will launch its ad-based plan in the US on December 8 for $7.99 a month. The price for the current ad-free plan will go up to $10.99 a month or $109.99 for...
Android Authority
A new Motorola Razr is here, but you may have trouble getting one
A powerful foldable with an impressive refresh rate. Motorola has unveiled a new Razr phone coming exclusively to China. The foldable offers a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and a 3,500mAh battery. The Razr will have a 50MP + 13MP instant focus camera and a 32MP...
Android Authority
How to make money on Pinterest
It drives more traffic to retail websites than Facebook. Pinterest is a quiet giant of social media. It drives more traffic to retail websites than Facebook. And if you’ve got the time to build a following, or if you already have one, you can make money on Pinterest, making it one of the most popular side hustles around. There are several ways to go about it, but they break down into two major categories: helping your own business or helping someone else’s business. (And sometimes that someone else is Pinterest.)
Android Authority
WhatsApp adds a critical security feature to view once messages
You can also now leave a WhatsApp group without anyone noticing. WhatsApp is rolling out a trio of privacy improvements to the platform. These include silent group exits, better presence management, and an important view once messages feature. WhatsApp is pushing through three new privacy features that’ll go a long...
