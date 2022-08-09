Teachers at Starlight School get pay raise in new contract

NEW PHILADELPHIA ― Better wages for teachers has helped the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities retain staff at the Starlight School.

The board has reached a new three-year contract with Ohio Association of Public School Employees/American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 103 to give teachers a 3% pay raise during each year of the contract. The agreement will run from Sept. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2025.

"We did make some wage adjusts to ensure that we're competitive with the public school districts, especially as we serve more and more children with intensive needs, especially around autism," said Nate Kamban, county board superintendent.

"Continuity of staff is hugely important. In the past, the Starlight School faced a lot turnover. We would bring staff in for a year, and then they will leave and go to public schools because of better wages. That's just not something we can do with the types of kids that we serve. We need staff who will be there for the long haul to keep these kids on progress, making good strides forward."

The agreement impacts between 25 and 30 staff members.

The board has increased the base salary for teachers to make it easier to hire qualified staff. And, working with the union, the board is also able to offer pay increases for relevant experience.

"We want the best for the kids that we serve, because their needs are so intense," Kamban said.

Because of these changes, the school is 100% staffed.

Kamban told commissioners on Monday that the board and union were able to reach an agreement after just one day of negotiations. He credited that to the fact the board worked with a consultant to develop better union-management relationships. Much of that involved increased communication.

He described other changes at the school, including a new class to serve children in kindergarten and first grade. Over the past three years, the board has been seeing more referrals for early elementary students, especially children with autism.

While the staffing situation at Starlight School has improved, local providers that serve adults with developmental disabilities are struggling to find employees.

In Ohio, providers are seeing on average a 50% turnover rate for employees, Kamban said.

"This is a huge area of concern right now in Ohio that the providers that serve adults, we do not have enough staff," he said.

These employees are paid through Medicaid reimbursement, and that rate has not increased in many years.

"So it's really my role and the role of others to advocate with the Legislature to increase that Medicaid wage rate because right now providers are competing with other places ― retail establishments, restaurants ― that are paying more than what we're paying to work with people who have very intense, sometimes difficult, needs," he said. "We're just hemorrhaging staff. That's something that really needs attention drawn to it."