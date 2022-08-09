ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Commissioners award bid for Waterworks Hill road relocation project

 3 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA ― Waterworks Hill Road south of Uhrichsville, closed by a slippage since October 2020, will likely reopen to traffic this December.

On Monday, commissioners conditionally awarded a contract to Beaver Excavating of Canton to relocate nearly half a mile of the highway, which runs along Big Stillwater Creek. The bid was awarded on the recommendation of Engineer Joe Bachman.

Beaver Excavating was one of four bidders on the project. Its bid of $1.3 million was well below the engineer's estimate of $1.8 million.

The road slippage was noticed shortly after a low-head dam on Big Stillwater Creek in Uhrichsville was removed in 2020.

The dam, which was owned by the Twin City Water & Sewer District, was removed on the recommendation of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The state agency paid for the project.

Last year, commissioners sued the Twin City Water & Sewer District and two companies involved in the removal of the dam, blaming the sewer district and the companies for the slippage. Commissioners are seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000 and legal costs.

A hearing on motions in the case is scheduled for Aug. 29.

According to Bachman, the highway will be moved back about 40 feet from the creek.

The county will be purchasing land from six property owners along Waterworks Hill Road. Agreements on the purchase price have already been reached with four of the six owners, Bachman said.

Relocation work is expected to begin in three to four weeks. Completion date is Dec. 15. The road will not be open to through traffic until then, he said.

Bachman said he will be relieved when the project is done.

"It's been a project that has kind of dominated our efforts here in the last couple of years," he said. "We went through a lot of effort to get a flood plain permit. We had some really interesting soil conditions that we had to get some additional boring made. We put the plans together in-house here in order to save a little money.

"We'll be happy to see the first spade of dirt moved, and we'll be happy to see the last bit of asphalt get paved. Then we can put our attention to other things."

