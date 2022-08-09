ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Now podcast: League exec on coaching turnover, future conference tournament sites

By Luke DeCock
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4X4G_0hA7kUHq00

ACC deputy commissioner Paul Brazeau joins N&O sports columnist Luke DeCock to talk about the present and future of ACC basketball, including the turnover among coaches, the league’s 2022 NCAA tournament redemption, upending narratives and future ACC tournament sites.

You can also listen to this episode of the ACC Now podcast, and others, on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Audible , TuneIn and Stitcher .

Community Policy