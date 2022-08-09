Read full article on original website
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Healthy male/female volunteers sought for new Quest study at Spaulding Clinical
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, is offering the Quest Study for healthy male and female volunteers which involves 1 in-house stay, lasting 19 days/18 nights, 2 outpatient visits and 1 follow up phone call. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy...
Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Company hires new CEO | By Shannon Wietor
August 10, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC (d/b/a Pharmacal) is excited to announce Heath Ashenfelter has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Heath has spent the entirety of his career in the consumer goods space, primarily in retail merchandising, marketing and business development...
Senior Citizens Activities, Inc, hosts used book sale benefit, lunch special Tuesday, September 13
Washington County, WI – As a collaborative event on behalf of the Senior Center and the children of Ozaukee Christian School, a used book sale and luncheon will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; luncheon served from 11 a.m. to noon at Ozaukee Christian School, 1214 W. Hwy 33, West Bend, WI.
Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI to host Grand Opening August 26 – 28
Kewaskum, Wi – Foundry 45, a premier wedding and event venue in Kewaskum, WI, 9442 Old Fond du Lac Road, will hold a grand opening August 26 – 28. There will be live music, bourbon, wine, and beer sampling, a dart and bags tournament and a car show on Sunday, August 28.
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open
Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
Obituary | William Matheus, 87, of West Bend, WI
August 12, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – William Matheus passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin, to William and Anne (Feggestad) Matheus. He graduated in 1954 from Medford High School and enlisted in the US Army. On January 18, 1958, he married Eva (Evie) Bieniek of Rib Lake, Wisconsin. Over the next 64 years they settled in West Bend, Wisconsin and raised six children together.
REAL ESTATE | Athletico Physical Therapy opens in Washington Co., WI
Hartford, WI – Athletico Physical Therapy is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Wisconsin. Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location, 1504 E. Sumner Street, in Hartford, Wisconsin, located near Starbucks across from Taco Bell. The location offers convenient hours, Saturday appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment.
5th annual Art & Chalk Fest at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI | By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, WI – Art & Chalk Fest, a free outdoor live arts festival returns to West Bend for its 5th annual two-day event showcasing Wisconsin art and artists. Presented by the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), Art & Chalk Fest takes place Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The museum expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors this year.
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI
Laufer Trucking is seeking drivers who care about safety and customer service and realize that as representatives of the company they are responsible for our success. In turn, our success will be their success.
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg: 20+ years experience, YOUR injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – At Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) we dedicate our legal practice to assisting injury victims and their families. We have served Washington County for over 28 years. During this time, we have helped thousands of clients from our community put their lives back together...
Thanks for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Alayna Lambrecht
Washington County, WI – My name is Alayna Lambrecht, and I am 14 years old. I am a member of the Kewaskum FFA. For the past four years, I have shown market hogs at the Washington County Fair, and this year I showed a market steer along with my market hogs.
100 years old and Margaret Krebs has one thing left on her bucket list
August 11, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Margaret Krebs of West Bend is turning 100 years old and one of the remaining goals on her bucket list is to work at a hardware store. That is exactly Krebs’ wish – and it’s coming true Thursday, August 11, 2022.
DNR seeking public comment on Green Tier contract with Serigraph, Inc | By Wisconsin DNR
Washington County, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on a proposed Green Tier contract with Serigraph, Inc. in West Bend, Wisconsin, to maintain their Tier 2 status in Green Tier. The DNR welcomes comments from Serigraph, Inc. customers, neighbors and stakeholders through...
Back to School: Holy Angels Open House August 28, 2022
West Bend WI – Holy Angels Catholic School, 138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI, will be hosting an Open House to kick off the 2022-2023 year to greet students and their families. Because the school is in the process of updating its website, you will need to print...
6th Annual Sunflower Challenge in Washington County; submit your photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory and there were a lot of submissions as neighbors across Washington County showed off their sunflowers. Submit YOUR sunflower photos to [email protected] today. Here are a few submissions from 2021:. Sharon Mead...
Washington County Board votes 13-6 to move $3.6 million safety referendum to November ballot
August 10, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – On a vote of 13 – 6 with two supervisors excused, the Washington County Board voted to place a $3.6 million safety referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The proposal leaves it up to the voter to determine whether to raise their own property taxes by about 10% each year moving forward, ie a permanent tax increase.
Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear
August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
Praise for a united front in law enforcement in Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 10, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On Monday, August 8, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Beaver Dam Police Department with a tactical situation. This note is not about the situation itself, but about the collaboration that occurred during the incident itself. Upon...
