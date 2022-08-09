August 12, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – William Matheus passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin, to William and Anne (Feggestad) Matheus. He graduated in 1954 from Medford High School and enlisted in the US Army. On January 18, 1958, he married Eva (Evie) Bieniek of Rib Lake, Wisconsin. Over the next 64 years they settled in West Bend, Wisconsin and raised six children together.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO