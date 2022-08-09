ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Company hires new CEO | By Shannon Wietor

August 10, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC (d/b/a Pharmacal) is excited to announce Heath Ashenfelter has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Heath has spent the entirety of his career in the consumer goods space, primarily in retail merchandising, marketing and business development...
JACKSON, WI
West Bend, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
West Bend, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI to host Grand Opening August 26 – 28

Kewaskum, Wi – Foundry 45, a premier wedding and event venue in Kewaskum, WI, 9442 Old Fond du Lac Road, will hold a grand opening August 26 – 28. There will be live music, bourbon, wine, and beer sampling, a dart and bags tournament and a car show on Sunday, August 28.
KEWASKUM, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open

Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | William Matheus, 87, of West Bend, WI

August 12, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – William Matheus passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin, to William and Anne (Feggestad) Matheus. He graduated in 1954 from Medford High School and enlisted in the US Army. On January 18, 1958, he married Eva (Evie) Bieniek of Rib Lake, Wisconsin. Over the next 64 years they settled in West Bend, Wisconsin and raised six children together.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Athletico Physical Therapy opens in Washington Co., WI

Hartford, WI – Athletico Physical Therapy is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Wisconsin. Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location, 1504 E. Sumner Street, in Hartford, Wisconsin, located near Starbucks across from Taco Bell. The location offers convenient hours, Saturday appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment.
#Food Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Schreiber Foods Great
washingtoncountyinsider.com

5th annual Art & Chalk Fest at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI | By Jennifer Turner

West Bend, WI – Art & Chalk Fest, a free outdoor live arts festival returns to West Bend for its 5th annual two-day event showcasing Wisconsin art and artists. Presented by the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), Art & Chalk Fest takes place Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The museum expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors this year.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI

Laufer Trucking is seeking drivers who care about safety and customer service and realize that as representatives of the company they are responsible for our success. In turn, our success will be their success.
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Back to School: Holy Angels Open House August 28, 2022

West Bend WI – Holy Angels Catholic School, 138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI, will be hosting an Open House to kick off the 2022-2023 year to greet students and their families. Because the school is in the process of updating its website, you will need to print...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County Board votes 13-6 to move $3.6 million safety referendum to November ballot

August 10, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – On a vote of 13 – 6 with two supervisors excused, the Washington County Board voted to place a $3.6 million safety referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The proposal leaves it up to the voter to determine whether to raise their own property taxes by about 10% each year moving forward, ie a permanent tax increase.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear

August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
FOND DU LAC, WI

