Should the Browns trade for Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson is suspended all season? Hey, Mary Kay!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Popculture
Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson
The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL・
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
brownsnation.com
Deshaun Watson Has One Stat That May Surprise Everyone
For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s situation is still in limbo. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for him. That verdict is a monumental victory for him, the NFL Players Association, and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who argued on Watson’s behalf. However, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Golf Digest
The Browns' gift box for season ticket holders is the saddest thing they've done since starting Brandon Weeden at QB
Just when you think the Cleveland Browns couldn't possibly be any dumber, they go and do something like this ..... AND TOTALLY REDEEM THEMSELVES!. HA! Just kidding, the Cleveland Browns are still very much the Cleveland Browns, the same franchise who dumped their former No. 1 overall QB Baker Mayfield in favor of the extremely-problematic Deshaun Watson, who has already been suspended six games and could very well be suspended more. The same franchise that the also extremely-problematic Kareem Hunt, who the Browns obviously signed in 2019 during a pending investigation into assault allegations against him, has asked to be traded from. Can you imagine how dysfunctional you have to be for the guy you took a chance on after he assaulted someone to say "nah, I'm all set here"? It's remarkably embarrassing stuff.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2