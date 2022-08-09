Audubon Swimming Pool gearing up for upgrades during offseason

(Audubon) A few updates to the Audubon swimming pool that have been considered in recent years are getting closer to being on the front burner.

Ashley Hartl with Audubon Park and Rec Board says the pool is 30 years old. It has mostly all original equipment. “That pool was built in 1992. We can still operate with what we have, however as the years go on with wear and tear on it it would be beneficial if we were able to do the upgrades.”

Hartl says they’d like to add some water features and make the pool a zero depth entry. A study in the spring by JEO showed the need to replace the broiler and piping among other upgrades. “They kind of helped us to tell us what is and isn’t ADA compliant and what type of things we need to fix. They help us with all of that.”

The Audubon City Council has declined to bond for a $1.4 million upgrade, but plans to address immediate needs.