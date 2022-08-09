ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Audubon Swimming Pool gearing up for upgrades during offseason

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Audubon) A few updates to the Audubon swimming pool that have been considered in recent years are getting closer to being on the front burner.

Ashley Hartl with Audubon Park and Rec Board says the pool is 30 years old. It has mostly all original equipment. “That pool was built in 1992. We can still operate with what we have, however as the years go on with wear and tear on it it would be beneficial if we were able to do the upgrades.”

Hartl says they’d like to add some water features and make the pool a zero depth entry. A study in the spring by JEO showed the need to replace the broiler and piping among other upgrades. “They kind of helped us to tell us what is and isn’t ADA compliant and what type of things we need to fix. They help us with all of that.”

The Audubon City Council has declined to bond for a $1.4 million upgrade, but plans to address immediate needs.

Western Iowa Today

Grant money will help paving project for proposed feed mill in Audubon County

(Audubon) Audubon County has been approved for a USDA RISE (Rural Innovation Stronger Economy) grant which will pay for a portion of paved road near Hamlin. The grant is in the amount of $378,000 which will cover approximately half of the cost to pave 800 feet in front of the AMVC feed mill located at the Landus site. “It sounds like a lot of money for 800 plus feet of paved surface and it is, but it’s a very wide surface because it’s all truck traffic and it’s very heavy concrete because that’s what it will handle is trucks. It’s more durable than your standard section of highway.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisors discuss changes to Nishnabotna Park

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors are considering options for Nishnabotna Park located in the northern part of the county. Roadside Manager Kent Grabill appeared at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting with some suggestions. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen explains, at the very least, some cleanup will need to take place around the LE 10 Bridge. “Audubon County actually owns eight acres up there which is a falling down woodland. A lot of dead and rotten trees up there. Kent Grabill proposed rather than just clean up around the bridge, just clean up the entire site and get a grant for planting native prairie grasses.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Plans for new emergency communication tower moving forward in Audubon County

(Audubon) EMA Director Tyler Thygesen updated the Audubon County Board of Supervisors on a new recommendation for the location of a Motorola emergency communication tower. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says the latest proposal is on some farmland south of Highway 44. “That could, at least in their studies, give us very good coverage of both Audubon and Exira Schools. Give us pretty good coverage of Kimballton, Brayton, and even Gray, so now they are recommending that as being the primary location.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

School Officials Call for Motorists to Stay Watchful For Darting Kids

(Anita, IA) — School leaders in communities across Iowa are putting out urgent pleas for motorists to stay vigilant for small pedestrians over the next few weeks as classes are about to begin. In the southwestern Iowa town of Anita, CAM School District Superintendent Paul Croghan says drivers need to be watchful as many little kids may get excited and not look as they cross the street. Classes will start August 23rd in the CAM district, so Croghan says it’ll be a few weeks beyond that before youngsters get used to their new buildings and new schedules.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisor’s Recap

(Greenfield) The Adair County Board of Supervisors discussed the Schneider Land Use Layer Agreement on Wednesday. Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg says the County Assessors Office needs to draw out the wind turbine roads for assessment purposes, because they are no longer used for agriculture. In other business, Berg says...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Recap

(Atlantic) On Wednesday, one of the many items on the agenda was the MOUs for the statewide teacher/paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Program. Atlantic is part of the consortium receiving the state’s grant on a para-to-teacher apprenticeship program, including para certification. William Penn submitted a proposal to the consortium outlining classes for para’s to complete work in becoming a teacher. As part of the grant, the cost is $5,000 per year, covered by the grant by up to $17,500. Additionally, Iowa Western Community College will be serving students to become para-certified. Students take dual enrolled courses as their schedule allows; they can serve as a para for the district and receive $12.00 an hour.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Student Pickup Changes at Nodaway Valley Elementary School

(Greenfield) Student pickup at the Nodaway Valley Elementary School in Greenfield will look slightly different this year. Elementary School Principal James Larson says the significant change is the after-school pickup routine. Larson says in the past, students waited in the cafeteria, let out the door, and the students found their...
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Summit Solutions Pipeline Addressed at Montgomery County Supervisors Meeting

(Red Oak) The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project drew comments from Montgomery and Mills County residents at Tuesday’s Montgomery County Supervisors meeting. The multi-billion-dollar project would move carbon dioxide across five Midwest states, including Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and North and South Dakota. An Emerson resident addressed the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Speaker Matt Townsley to present at two Southwest Iowa school districts

(Elk Horn) Teachers from the IKM-Manning and Exira-EHK School Districts will get back to work next week with an opportunity to learn more about standard based grading. Author and UNI Professor Matt Townsley will be the featured presenter on August 16th. “He speaks about making grades matter. We’ve been doing some different work in both districts on making grades matter, just making sure students understand what it means instead of just the A, B, C, D, and F. It’s about what knowledge you have. He’s done a good job.”
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Drought Degradation Continues in Southern Iowa

(Des Moines) The latest U.S. drought monitor released on Thursday shows the drought deepening border to border across southern Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says below-normal rainfall across southern Iowa over the last 45-days, coupled with warm temperatures and low humidity, has caused an atmosphere of thirst. Extreme to severe...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Panora Housing Development Project

(Panora) Panora Fiber and the City of Panora are moving forward on a housing development project. Panora City Clerk Lisa Grossman says Panora Fiber and the city is working on a Clay Street extension project opening 18 lots for housing development. Panora Fiber owns the land, and the city is...
PANORA, IA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Additional details released on accident at 3rd and Linn Streets in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Names of the drivers involved in a Wednesday morning, non-injury accident in Atlantic have been released. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a white 2020 Jeep Renegade operated by Sandra Blackman, of Elliott, ran a stop sign while southbound on Linn Street. Blackman’s vehicle collided with a white 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Christine Dvorak, of Atlantic. Dvorak was eastbound on 3rd Street at the time of the collision.
ATLANTIC, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa STEM Council Awarded $150K Grant From Google

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa STEM Council has received a 150-thousand-dollar grant from Google to help increase awareness, achievement, and interest in science, technology, and math education in the state. A Google news release notes the tech giant will host a “Coding Carnival” at the Iowa State Fair...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Pat Shipley announces Run for District #17 Iowa House Seat

(Nodaway) An Adams County resident nominated by convention is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa House District #17. Pat Shipley, the Mayor of Nodaway, grew up in Villisca, and has devoted her entire adult life to public education. Shipley served as a teacher and coach in Southwest Iowa for 16 years and worked for the Iowa State Education Association for 26 years as a public education employee advocate.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Wasp blamed for Montgomery County accident

(Red Oak) The driver involved in a single vehicle accident in Red Oak late Friday morning says a wasp landed on his arm which caused him to swat at it and pull on the steering wheel. 18-year-old Dylan Michael Welch, of Red Oak told authorities he accidentally hit the accelerator...
RED OAK, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday

Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
DES MOINES, IA
Community Policy