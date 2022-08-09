Why the Big Ten’s reported TV rights deal excludes ESPN, makes Notre Dame membership more likely

AVON, Ohio — After five straight runs to the Division II state semifinals and six straight Southwestern Conference crowns, Avon is again back with a chance to reach Canton. The Eagles ran into Archbishop Hoban for a fourth time in five years. Last season ended in a 31-24 loss at Byers Field in Parma. They bring back not only an experienced roster, but a talented one led by two Power 5 college targets in junior running back Jakorion Caffey (Maryland, Pittsburgh) and junior tackle Luke Hamilton (Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia).

AVON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO