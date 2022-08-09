Read full article on original website
Motorist, shot by Garfield Heights police officer, files lawsuit -- VIDEO
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Willie Hicks, a Maple Heights motorist who was shot by a Garfield Heights police officer while attempting to flee an apartment complex last fall, filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against two officers and the city. Hicks, a Black man who was 20 at the time of...
Suspicious man in car pulls up resident’s driveway to try and elude officers: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicious vehicle: Saybrook Road. At 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, police responded to a call about an occupied suspicious car parked in the street. As police approached, the car’s occupant started the vehicle’s engine, then drove up a driveway and into the back yard of a home where he did not belong.
Addresses in three cities, two states but no license anywhere: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Expired plates, driving under suspension: South Franklin Street. Police attempted to stop a car going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 8. However, the driver, 29 -- with addresses in Chagrin Falls, Warren and Oak Park, Ill. -- continued driving until after turning onto Chagrin River Road.
Ring camera shows video of teens attempting to enter car: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Aug. 22 at 1:15 p.m. a resident reported someone had used her personal information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. Officers are investigating. On Aug. 4 at 6:05 p.m. a resident reported someone had attempted to enter his car overnight. His Ring camera showed a group of five teenagers on his property overnight, and one of them attempted to enter the car that was parked in the driveway. The car was locked, and no entry gained. Officers are investigating.
Man driving stolen car tries to hide on resident’s property: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 4:15 a.m. Aug. 5, officers were alerted by an automated license plate reader that a Hyundai vehicle being driven in the area of Lee Road and Scottsdale Boulevard had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. A short time later, officers located the vehicle. The driver fled when officers attempted...
Police tase drunk bicyclist: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6, police saw two men riding bicycles in the middle of Mayfield Road and followed them. Police attempted to stop the men. One stopped and the other continued west on Mayfield Road. Officers spoke with the bicyclist who stopped, a Cleveland man, 46, who was “heavily...
Bond set at $1 million for four people charged in missing Lakewood man’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- A judge set bond at $1 million each for four people accused of killing a Lakewood man, a court official confirmed. Terence Burnett, 64, of Garfield Heights; Tessa Raczynski, 26, of Cleveland; Lavell Taylor, 28, of Cleveland; and Harry Houston, 62, of Cleveland have been charged with murder in the slaying of Huff, the court official said.
Driver of possibly stolen car flees officers: Mayfield Police Blotter
Just before midnight Aug. 8, officers observed a suspicious vehicle at the Aintree Park apartments. They followed it out of the parking lot and found that it had license plates belonging to another vehicle. The driver subsequently fled at a high rate of speed on Wilson Mills Road and officers...
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
Thieves take Audi after finding keys left inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 6:05 a.m. Aug. 6, a resident reported that his Audi had been stolen overnight. The car had been left unlocked with the keys inside. At about 8:20 a.m., officers found the unoccupied stolen Audi on Lakeshore Boulevard. It was towed to Rocky River Police Station for evidence processing. Suspicious:...
Woman arrested for assault on family after argument over shoes: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 20, reported Aug. 3 that she was involved in an altercation with her mother over some shoes. Upon investigation, officers determined the woman was the primary aggressor and charged her with two counts of assault for the incident involving her mother and 12-year-old sister. Theft: Warrensville Center Road.
Garfield Heights man charged in pursuit that ended in crash in Lorain, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is accused of stealing a pickup truck in Erie County and leading troopers on a chase that ended in a crash in Lorain, authorities said. Johnathan J. Bryant, 25, is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, speeding, operating a motor vehicle...
Motorist vomits, urinates before and after traffic stop: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:15 p.m. July 22 went to the Middleburg Heights Library parking lot regarding a reckless driver. He was told that the motorist had been weaving all over Interstate 71. The motorist reportedly struck a curb several times on Bagley Road before parking in the lot. The witness...
Suspected cattle thief arrested in Holmes County
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office has recovered cattle recently reported stolen in Knox and Washington townships, and arrested the man believed to be responsible.
Double-dipping dumpster diver arrested: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On July 23, police were dispatched to a York Road home regarding someone sifting through a garbage receptacle. An arriving officer was unable to find the suspect; however, security video revealed an apartment complex resident -- who had previously been warned against dumpster diving -- going through the garbage container.
South Euclid shoplifter arrested with drugs: Parma Police Blotter
On July 24, a Ridge Road department store employee called police after observing a customer stealing merchandise. An arriving officer located the suspect, who it turned out also was in possession of felony drugs. The South Euclid man was cited for shoplifting and drug abuse. Warrant: Powers Boulevard. On July...
Mom blocks son from calling her after argument: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Midyear Cleveland police report indicates decrease in violent crime, drop in arrests
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fewer 911 calls, fewer arrests and fewer guns seized. That’s the current snapshot of crime in Cleveland based on a midyear reported published this week by the city’s Division of Police. The report paints a picture of a relative peace in Cleveland, running counter to...
I-90 police chase ends in fiery crash
A driver is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.
