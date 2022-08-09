ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Cleveland.com

Ring camera shows video of teens attempting to enter car: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Aug. 22 at 1:15 p.m. a resident reported someone had used her personal information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. Officers are investigating. On Aug. 4 at 6:05 p.m. a resident reported someone had attempted to enter his car overnight. His Ring camera showed a group of five teenagers on his property overnight, and one of them attempted to enter the car that was parked in the driveway. The car was locked, and no entry gained. Officers are investigating.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Law & Crime

4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
CLEVELAND, OH
