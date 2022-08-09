ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria repaving shifts to hit major sidewalks around the city

Alexandria’s streets have been getting the spotlight for the last few months of repaving efforts, but through August: it’s the sidewalks’ turn. Alexandria’s Department of Transportation and Environmental Services released the street repaving and maintenance schedule for August, showing prioritization of seven sidewalks city-wide. Over the...
alxnow.com

Poll: Would you ever serve on an Alexandria commission or board?

Several vacancies have popped up across a dozen of Alexandria’ various boards and commissions — bodies that ultimately help to shape the future of the city. Some of those boards have more sway than others, like the Board of Architectural Review or the Waterfront Commission. Applications for those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Alexandria, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Alexandria, VA
Food & Drinks
alxnow.com

Ask McEnearney: How much do cosmetic fixes cost?

Answer: This is a common concern for both buyers and sellers! Lately, my team and I have had lots of experience with getting homes show ready and with helping buyers who have purchased a home in need of a bit of TLC before move-in. While every situation is unique, there are some standard costs that we are seeing — which of course are subject to change — but knowing the numbers can help you put these costs into perspective.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria nonprofit Momentum Collective wants to be a charter school teaching the arts

In five years, Jason Ellis wants Momentum Collective, Inc. to be a charter school teaching kids the arts in Northern Virginia. The nonprofit resumed programming in October, after a two-year Covid hiatus, and are one again teaching low and moderate income children how to sing, dance and act in summer camps and after school at the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Ruby Tucker Center. About 90 elementary school-aged kids have participated since programming resumed, and the plan is to eventually bring back middle and high school kids.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Dominion: Thousands without power as city is hit by storm

(Updated 5:15 p.m.) As a severe thunderstorm sweeps through Alexandria, Dominion Energy says there are around 2,992 customers in the city without power. Dominion’s outage map showed that there was a large outage — 3,705 without power — along Duke Street and southern Seminary Hill that has since disappeared from the map. Another large outage — 1,557 customers — is reported just west between James K. Polk Elementary School and Beauregard Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mobile Service#Service Area#Food Drink#Business Development#Planning Commission
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

While August may traditionally be a bit of a local news drought, several aquatic stories made a splash this week. A major thunderstorm hit on Wednesday, but power outages across the city were generally much briefer than in the wake of other storms. NOVA Parks also included Cameron Run Regional...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings issued for Arlington

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… The northwestern District of Columbia… Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland… Northwestern Arlington County in northern Virginia… Northeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia…
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Chance the terrier mix is looking for a new home in Alexandria

Chance is full of cheerful energy. The four-year-old terrier mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, and is up for all forms of exercise. “Chance’s unique red and fawn coloring and his trademark grin make him one of the AWLA’s most distinctive-looking pups,” said AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter. “But his people-friendly personality is what makes him so wonderful. Whenever you say his name, his tail starts wagging.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy