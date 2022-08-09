Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
High-speed chase takes place through two counties
A high-speed chase took place through Cortland and Broome Counties in the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to New York State Police. According to NYSP, multiple law enforcement agencies began their pursuit of a vehicle going southbound on Interstate-81 in the Town of Cortlandville. The units in pursuit noted...
cortlandvoice.com
Legislature considers county-wide Climate Smart task force
Elected leaders and county officials are seeking to create a task force to bring sustainable investments to Cortland County. Officials discussed the matter at Thursday’s Agriculture, Planning and Environmental committee meeting. “In our conversations with the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board (RPDB), we are really revisiting...
cortlandvoice.com
County DSS talks about homelessness at meeting
Cortland County Department of Social Services commissioner Kristen Monroe briefed county legislators Tuesday on the ongoing housing issues in Cortland County. “Everyone is talking about the folks in our community struggling without a home,” Monroe said during this week’s County Health and Human Services committee meeting. Recently, police...
cortlandvoice.com
Cincinnatus BOE listens to coaches’ concerns; gets prepared for school year
The Cincinnatus Central School Board of Education (BOE) recently met to listen to the public and prepare for the upcoming school year. The next Cincinnatus BOE meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug 18 in the school library. Coaches’ Concerns. During the public comment portion of the meeting,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cortlandvoice.com
McGraw High School history teacher receives state honor
A McGraw High School recently received a prestigious honor. Ms. Caitlin Goodwin, who teaches at McGraw, has been named this year’s New York State History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the nation’s leading organization dedicated...
cortlandvoice.com
Recording shows city’s ARP funds ‘legally authorized’
A recorded video from a Common Council meeting last year shows that City of Cortland’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) spending breakdown was “legally authorized,” in spite of opposition. A couple of weeks ago, the local paper, the Cortland Standard, reached out to former city mayor Brian Tobin...
cortlandvoice.com
County Drug Task Force: Man found in possession of variety of drugs
A City of Cortland man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, according to a Cortland County Drug Task Force report. According to the report, back on Aug. 6, an officer from Homer Police Department “located an occupied vehicle” in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Town of Homer.
Comments / 0