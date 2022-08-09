ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer in the City brings life to downtown Hillsdale

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago

Despite the rain, the crowds turned out for the Hillsdale Business Association's Summer in the City event Friday night.

Muscle cars, historic and antique automobiles trickled into downtown Hillsdale from all directions with many participating in the first ever Triple Crown event where entrants accumulated points during the Riverfest car show in Jonesville earlier this summer, the American Legion's Baw Beese Bash car show and Summer in the City.

Josh Stebelton won this year's Triple Crown, said Ken Joswiak, who organized the Triple Crown feature from the business association with plans of making it an annual event.

Sidewalk sales kicked off the day Friday and music filled the air into the evening as On The Rocks performed during the car show.

Summer in the City is an annual event held on the first Friday of August aimed at bringing people into downtown Hillsdale to support small business.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Summer in the City brings life to downtown Hillsdale

