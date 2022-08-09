People living in the state of Virginia will be able to claim a couple hundred extra dollars before the year is out. The state of Virginia is offering residents who owe a tax liability from 2021 a rebate of up to $250 for people who filed individually and up to $500 for joint filers. Anyone who has not filed income taxes in 2022 is not eligible to receive this rebate, according to the state's Department of Taxation.

