Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Bobby Halverson
Bobby Wayne Halverson, 74, of Columbus, MS, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be on August 12, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home,. Columbus, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM in. Lowndes Funeral Home...
Commercial Dispatch
Donnie Sudduth
Mr. Donnie Joe Sudduth, 66, of Steens, MS, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be 1:00 PM Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Joe Fondren officiating and Lowndes Funeral Home directing. Interment will be at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Millport, AL.
Commercial Dispatch
Woody Matthews
COLUMBUS —Woody Matthews, 76, died Aug. 11, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Rachel Cannon
CEDAR BLUFF — Rachel Hall Cannon, 86, died Aug. 11, 2022, at Waverly Care Home in West Point. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery, with James Towery officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Calvert Funeral Home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
George Swales
COLUMBUS — Commander George A. Swales died Aug. 8, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Annunciation Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to services at the church. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Swales was a veteran...
Commercial Dispatch
Sammy Franks
WEST POINT — Sammy H. Franks, 73, died July 28, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church Cemetery in Prairie, with Norman Jamison officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30-11 a.m. prior to services at the cemetery. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
James Blue Sr.
WOODLAND — James Samuel Blue Sr., 77, died July 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Popular Springs M.B. Church, with the Rev. Herbert Ivy officiating. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Dewitt Hicks Jr.
Dewitt T. Hicks, Jr. of Columbus, Mississippi, was born June 1, 1933, and went to be with the Lord August 10, 2022, after a courageous battle. Dewitt is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Grayce Harkey Hicks; and their three. children; son, Dewitt Talmadge Hicks, III of Dallas,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Commercial Dispatch
DeWitt Hicks remembered as public servant, accomplished lawyer
DeWitt Hicks was born in Memphis, but he grew up in Sledge in the Mississippi Delta, where he was the valedictorian of his senior class and an All-Delta basketball player. He grew up with country music star Charlie Pride and considered him a friend. But Hicks never left any doubt...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Twin States Axe House coming to Columbus
You might say I have an axe to grind, or throw. Twin States Axe House LLC, is coming to Columbus at 454 Wilkins Wise Road, which also houses Steel Monkey Crossfit. Co-owner Chris Pike and his partners committed to a lease on Tuesday and will put in four axe throwing lanes next week. Pike hopes to open by mid-September.
Commercial Dispatch
Four-star quarterback Chris Parson commits to Mississippi State
Mississippi State secured a major addition to its quarterback room Friday afternoon. Four-star quarterback Chris Parson announced his commitment to play for the Bulldogs on Friday at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. Parson decommitted from Florida State on July 12. Parson is now the highest-rated player in a Mississippi...
Commercial Dispatch
Dupree appointed interim superintendent at CMSD
A familiar face will lead Columbus Municipal School District for the majority of this school year. The board of trustees voted in executive session of a special-call meeting Thursday to hire Dennis Dupree Sr. as interim superintendent. The decision came roughly 48 hours after the board accepted the abrupt resignation of Superintendent Cherie Labat on Tuesday evening after she had worked four years with the district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Local voices: 1971: My brief career as a Mississippi Hippy
It’s 1971, and I’m escaping from Tennessee back to Mississippi, leaving behind a short and broken teenage marriage. My younger brother Steve and I arrived in Columbus determined to cast the world aside and become real hippies. We grew our hair long and stopped communicating with our parents who had moved to Florida …we were free!
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball takes down Caledonia in four sets
CALEDONIA — Caledonia girls volleyball had just taken a 16-15 lead in the second set Thursday after New Hope won a close first set, 25-23. What looked like momentum towards the Trojans had shifted toward the Cavaliers, but senior outside hitter Madyson McBrayer had other ideas in mind. She...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy football holds off Lamar School in Week 0 season opener
MERIDIAN — Chase Nicholson repeated the phrase three times, as if he couldn’t believe it. “That’s Game 1,” Nicholson said. “Game 1. Game 1.”. It was easy to forgive the Starkville Academy football coach if he found it hard to wrap his head around the Volunteers’ 24-22 victory Friday night at Lamar School.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer scores twice in final minutes to see off Samford in exhibition match
Mississippi State soccer got the ball rolling for its 2022 campaign, beating Samford in an exhibition match Thursday night in Starkville. Though the hosts controlled most of the possession, they didn’t break through until the final minutes, where they scored twice to finish off the game and get a 2-0 win in their first outing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Council mulls tax increase for pay raises
The city of Columbus is looking at raising its ad valorem tax levy by at least 1 mill for the next fiscal year, according to Chief Financial Officer James Brigham. Brigham, during a Thursday Columbus City Council work session, also said he is building in a 4 percent “across the board” pay raise for city employees in next year’s budget.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Mississippi State must boast strong secondary to succeed in SEC
STARKVILLE — There are a lot of things to like about Mississippi State as it makes its way through August camp. The most endearing quality is that the Bulldogs are settled at the most important position: quarterback. They return seven other starters on offense and eight starters on defense.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach: Mississippi State football must ‘get tougher at receiver’ ahead of 2022 season
STARKVILLE — The football fell to the grass as Mississippi State safety Jalen Green came up to deliver a big hit on wide receiver Austin Williams during Saturday’s scrimmage at Davis Wade Stadium. Perhaps moments like that were enough for Bulldogs coach Mike Leach to notice a potential...
Commercial Dispatch
School Safety: Area law enforcement train rigorously to respond to active shooter events
Editor’s Note: Coming into the 2022-23 school year, The Dispatch spoke with public school parents, teachers and staff, as well as law enforcement and other sources, about how districts prepare for active shooter situations. These are the final installments of a multi-part series exploring school protocols and training, as well as the costs and benefits of the types of training teachers, students and law enforcement officers receive.
Comments / 0