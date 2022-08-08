ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Bobby Halverson

Bobby Wayne Halverson, 74, of Columbus, MS, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be on August 12, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home,. Columbus, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM in. Lowndes Funeral Home...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Donnie Sudduth

Mr. Donnie Joe Sudduth, 66, of Steens, MS, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be 1:00 PM Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Joe Fondren officiating and Lowndes Funeral Home directing. Interment will be at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Millport, AL.
STEENS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Woody Matthews

COLUMBUS —Woody Matthews, 76, died Aug. 11, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rachel Cannon

CEDAR BLUFF — Rachel Hall Cannon, 86, died Aug. 11, 2022, at Waverly Care Home in West Point. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery, with James Towery officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Calvert Funeral Home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

George Swales

COLUMBUS — Commander George A. Swales died Aug. 8, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Annunciation Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to services at the church. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Swales was a veteran...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sammy Franks

WEST POINT — Sammy H. Franks, 73, died July 28, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church Cemetery in Prairie, with Norman Jamison officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30-11 a.m. prior to services at the cemetery. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

James Blue Sr.

WOODLAND — James Samuel Blue Sr., 77, died July 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Popular Springs M.B. Church, with the Rev. Herbert Ivy officiating. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WOODLAND, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dewitt Hicks Jr.

Dewitt T. Hicks, Jr. of Columbus, Mississippi, was born June 1, 1933, and went to be with the Lord August 10, 2022, after a courageous battle. Dewitt is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Grayce Harkey Hicks; and their three. children; son, Dewitt Talmadge Hicks, III of Dallas,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

DeWitt Hicks remembered as public servant, accomplished lawyer

DeWitt Hicks was born in Memphis, but he grew up in Sledge in the Mississippi Delta, where he was the valedictorian of his senior class and an All-Delta basketball player. He grew up with country music star Charlie Pride and considered him a friend. But Hicks never left any doubt...
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: Twin States Axe House coming to Columbus

You might say I have an axe to grind, or throw. Twin States Axe House LLC, is coming to Columbus at 454 Wilkins Wise Road, which also houses Steel Monkey Crossfit. Co-owner Chris Pike and his partners committed to a lease on Tuesday and will put in four axe throwing lanes next week. Pike hopes to open by mid-September.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Four-star quarterback Chris Parson commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State secured a major addition to its quarterback room Friday afternoon. Four-star quarterback Chris Parson announced his commitment to play for the Bulldogs on Friday at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. Parson decommitted from Florida State on July 12. Parson is now the highest-rated player in a Mississippi...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dupree appointed interim superintendent at CMSD

A familiar face will lead Columbus Municipal School District for the majority of this school year. The board of trustees voted in executive session of a special-call meeting Thursday to hire Dennis Dupree Sr. as interim superintendent. The decision came roughly 48 hours after the board accepted the abrupt resignation of Superintendent Cherie Labat on Tuesday evening after she had worked four years with the district.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Local voices: 1971: My brief career as a Mississippi Hippy

It’s 1971, and I’m escaping from Tennessee back to Mississippi, leaving behind a short and broken teenage marriage. My younger brother Steve and I arrived in Columbus determined to cast the world aside and become real hippies. We grew our hair long and stopped communicating with our parents who had moved to Florida …we were free!
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

New Hope volleyball takes down Caledonia in four sets

CALEDONIA — Caledonia girls volleyball had just taken a 16-15 lead in the second set Thursday after New Hope won a close first set, 25-23. What looked like momentum towards the Trojans had shifted toward the Cavaliers, but senior outside hitter Madyson McBrayer had other ideas in mind. She...
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy football holds off Lamar School in Week 0 season opener

MERIDIAN — Chase Nicholson repeated the phrase three times, as if he couldn’t believe it. “That’s Game 1,” Nicholson said. “Game 1. Game 1.”. It was easy to forgive the Starkville Academy football coach if he found it hard to wrap his head around the Volunteers’ 24-22 victory Friday night at Lamar School.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Council mulls tax increase for pay raises

The city of Columbus is looking at raising its ad valorem tax levy by at least 1 mill for the next fiscal year, according to Chief Financial Officer James Brigham. Brigham, during a Thursday Columbus City Council work session, also said he is building in a 4 percent “across the board” pay raise for city employees in next year’s budget.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Alford: Mississippi State must boast strong secondary to succeed in SEC

STARKVILLE — There are a lot of things to like about Mississippi State as it makes its way through August camp. The most endearing quality is that the Bulldogs are settled at the most important position: quarterback. They return seven other starters on offense and eight starters on defense.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

School Safety: Area law enforcement train rigorously to respond to active shooter events

Editor’s Note: Coming into the 2022-23 school year, The Dispatch spoke with public school parents, teachers and staff, as well as law enforcement and other sources, about how districts prepare for active shooter situations. These are the final installments of a multi-part series exploring school protocols and training, as well as the costs and benefits of the types of training teachers, students and law enforcement officers receive.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

